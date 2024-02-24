3 Zodiac Signs Are Ready For Real Love On February 25, 2024

February 25, 2024, is a wonderful day for romantic realizations. While sometimes that means facing the big stuff and having to confront it, we'll be getting a helping hand in the transit Moon trine Uranus, which is there to show us that if something is wrong, then we must say 'no' to it.

If that 'no' has something to do with our love lives, then we know that with the help of Moon trine Uranus, we can work it out.

No relationships are perfect in so much as everyone eventually finds something to gripe about. Many of us don't have the nerve to confront our partners.

So resentment grows inside of us, which brews and brews until it becomes an outright anger.

That's why it's so important for these three zodiac signs to come forward and express themselves on this day, February 25, 2024.

We may say 'no' to what we consider 'bad,' but this doesn't imply we need to 'throw the baby out with the bathwater.' Not everything is black and white regarding love or life itself.

And during Moon trine Uranus, we will see that it's OK to talk about what we feel isn't working without jumping to extremes. This day and this transit, Moon trine Uranus, are about working with 'the gray areas.'

These three zodiac signs are ready for real love on February 25, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have gotten used to saying, "I don't have the energy to fight anymore." What this has done for your love life is that it's allowed you to sit back and witness your partner doing all the things that really bother you. Instead of confronting them, as confrontation is one of your least favorite things to do, you enable their worst traits. Then you suffer through them simply because you don't have the 'energy' to stop them.

What's good is that during this day's transit of Moon trine Uranus, on February 25, 2024, you'll see that this is someone you love and that it's OK for you to share your feelings with them, even if those feelings suggest that you are unhappy with their behavior.

How else will this person grow within the context of the relationship if you don't communicate with each other? During Moon trine Uranus, the idea of communication seems very doable to you.

So, really, it's not about you not having the energy to fight. It's that there is no fight to be had. What you've been doing is giving into your fear of confrontation.

On this day, February 25, 2024, you will realize that your partner is not at all closed off to your suggestions and that if only you would get the nerve to speak up and say 'no,' then they would listen with their best ears. Do it, Virgo; your partner isn't a monster. They want to change for you if only you'd let them.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have been storing information on your romantic partner for a long time. If you don't just come out with it, all of this data will become resentment. You really don't want that to happen. You are a very practical person, Capricorn. During Moon trine Uranus on February 25, 2024, you'll realize there is no point withholding all you feel; this has to be the day you tell your partner 'no.'

You'll experience the power of 'no' on this day, and it will come out as honest communication. This is all you need. While we all know that it's not that easy and that true confrontation is like public speaking, once it's out, everything becomes easier. The power is with you on this day, February 25, 2024. When you tell your romantic partner that 'no,' you are not happy with this, that, or the other thing, they will be pleased that you had the nerve to say it finally.

This is what starts the process of change. This allows you to say 'yes' to the new momentum and progress that looks like your destiny as a couple. All that's needed during Moon trine Uranus is for you to get up on the nerve and state what you need to say. Watch as your partner accepts your terms and lets you know they will do whatever will make you happy.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Something hasn't been sitting right with you for a while. Though you weren't sure at first, you now know it has something to do with your romantic partner. This is the person you love and trust. While you know that we human beings aren't perfect by a long shot, you sort of counted on your partner to be different. Discovering that they are merely human is a letdown for you. However, this is something that you can work with.

February 25, 2024, allows you to discuss your mind with your partner. Because of the transit, Moon trine Uranus, you'll be able to finesse your words in such a way that you let your partner know politely that there are certain things that you don't wish to allow to continue. You will be confrontational and focused; they will listen to you because they love you.

If you have to say 'no' to something they have sworn by, then you will do so with confidence during Moon trine Uranus. You'll see that your confident delivery will stir them and open them to seeing things your way. It's worth the effort you put in on this day, February 25, 2024, because your partner wants to work with you to change themselves. They want you to say 'yes,' by the end of the day, you'll be saying a broad-smiled "YES!"

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.