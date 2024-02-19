5 Zodiac Signs With Positive Horoscopes On February 20, 2024

Eccentricities abound! The energy today, on February 20, 2024, is refreshing, extraordinary and bursting at the seams.

Five zodiac signs will have the best experiences under its influence — namely, Aries, Virgo, Cancer, Leo and Gemini. Don't worry if you are not one of them. The cosmic forces haven't forgotten you.

With Lilith in Virgo opposite Sun in Pisces standing out as the main astrological drivers, we will be confronted by one simple question throughout the day: What is conventional and what is not? Don't be surprised if the lines between the two seem blurry today because ... isn't that what subjective reality is all about?

That means it's time to take charge of your own subjective experience and not kowtow to someone else's definition of good, bad, normal, cool and so on.

Venus conjunct Mars in Aquarius adds weight to this message by reminding us that despite the charming nature of Pisces Season, at its heart, it is just as revolutionary as Aquarius (and we have Pluto in Aquarius bearing down on us now). After all, what's more revolutionary than inclusivity in a world full of violence and discrimination?

If you feel called to, you can align yourself with this energy by sinking into deep meditation and then journaling the answers you discover therein.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 20, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 20, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Flying kites

Best time of the day: 3:33 pm

Aries, the best things in life are free, like a cool breeze on a hot day, befriending a cat in the neighborhood, or walking down a road with beautiful flowers blooming on one side. Remember this today because your cosmic blessings are aligned with this wisdom. Don't fixate on pricy things. Instead, seek out the priceless, like being with your best friends and more.

If you feel called to, fly a kite today just to feel free and to learn how to strike the right balance between being in control and going where the wind blows. The insights you gain will be priceless if you allow your intuition to speak to you while you do this.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-reflection

Best time of the day: 2 am

Virgo, hold your head high today and don't give in to manipulation, coercion, or scare tactics. No matter what. You may not be able to see it, but the cosmic forces are firmly in your corner right now. Anyone who tries to mess with you will have their karmic comeuppance soon enough.

You are also encouraged to reflect on your life today and where you wish to be in the future. Journaling is excellent for this, but you can also quietly contemplate while sipping a hot beverage. Soothing music can help you get "in the zone" too!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Scheduling to-do list

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, don't let peer pressure and societal expectations dictate to you what you should do with your life or how you should live it. The options are endless for anyone willing to venture out and dig up the information.

So don't let anyone convince you that your options are few or nonexistent. You have the cosmic forces on your side. You'll be just fine.

Also, it's a good idea to schedule your to-do list today if you have been procrastinating for a while now. Just make sure not to schedule it so it overwhelms you into procrastinating even more! Be compassionate with yourself and proceed at whatever pace is good for you.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Your choice and/or romance

Best time of the day: 8 am/pm

Leo, trust your counsel today over all else. Even people who are considered experts in some issues may or may not have the best advice for you. You can fine-tune your intuition by adding a daily meditation practice to your routine. It will take you farther than you can imagine now.

Also, you are doing exactly what you should be doing. Trust the process and allow things to unfold at the right pace. Given that, now's the perfect time to catch up on some rest and relaxation!

5. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Nothing

Best time of the day: 10 am - 12 pm

Gemini, the energy today urges you to be mindful of the people in your inner circle and acquaintances who you have allowed to have undue influence on you.

They may accidentally send you down the wrong path because they don't know what the right path is for you. As long as you practice independent thinking, you will be fine. You have the cosmic forces supporting you, whether you realize it or not.

Interestingly, you are urged not to do anything "productive" today. Let the flow take you wherever you are. That short period of guilt-free permission to be yourself will have massive positive effects on your future.

