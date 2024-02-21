3 Zodiac Signs Are Suprisingly Lucky In Love On February 22, 2024

What makes a person lucky in love on this day, February 22, 2024, lies in the idea that during Venus conjunct Mars, we take no crap from our partners, and that sets up a new precedent. What this day has the potential to bring is the truth and the idea that if a couple is to last and flourish in a loving and romantic relationship, then it has to be based on the truth and truth-telling.

Venus conjunct Mars is here to show us that love is all around us. For three zodiac signs, that also reveals the work we have to do to perceive it that way. On February 22, 2024, we have the opportunity to 'get over ourselves,' which basically means that it's on this day that we have to see ourselves for who we really are. Are we sincere? Are we bringing our truthful selves to this relationship?

While it's easy enough to find what's wrong or right in 'the other person,' we will find that on February 22, 2024, during the transit of Venus conjunct Mars, we are open to critique. We are open to hearing what our partners have to say in the form of suggestions. We want this beautiful life with this beautiful person. To make that a reality, we have to concede to the fact that we are also a part of the change that needs to take place.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on February 22, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have the attitude of a true survivor. While that's a fantastic thing, what it does in your life is that it has you making ALL the decisions, including the ones having to do with your love life. You make unilateral decisions all the time. You just think that because your partner knows you are really good at this, they'll naturally go along with whatever you choose. While this just happens to work well in your particular relationship, it's on this day, February 22, 2024, that you finally feel as though you can trust THEM, too.

That's not to say you didn't trust them before; you did. What's going on during this day's transit of Venus conjunct Mars is that you are now able to accept that they, too, have an opinion on the matter and that it wouldn't be a terrible idea for you to stand back and let them decide what the two of you will do with this, that or the other thing. In other words, this day, February 22, 2024, lets you trust that they, too, can make important decisions for the two of you.

So, your luck comes in the form of you being able to release your viper grip on controlling what goes on in the relationship. It's extremely freeing for you to think that you don't have to be the one who is constantly doing all the work. Even if you've liked doing all the work, this day, February 22, 2024, shows you that it's OK to kick back and let someone else do the driving now and then.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The fun part about this day is that you and your romantic partner are able to iron out a few pressing issues and come to a successful outcome after it's all said and done. Your partner is someone who likes to raise their voice. While this annoyed you in the past, you've now come to understand that they aren't doing this to be annoying. They simply want you to listen to them, as they feel they have something legitimate to talk about.

During the transit of Venus conjunct Mars on February 22, 2024, you'll both come to terms with how you should proceed in terms of the way you speak to each other from now on if you don't want to hear them raise their voice. They want you to listen when they speak, so this day, during Venus conjunct Mars, brings up the options you can work with. What you'll find is that you really have no issues with each other, or at least, there's nothing that a really good heart-to-heart conversation won't cover.

What's also really nice about this day for you, Libra, is that you realize the person you are with is not a fleeting fancy. If you can argue with this person and still come out of it wanting more from them, then they stimulate you, and that's good for you. You'll find that on February 22, 2024, the person you are with is so much more than just a partner. They might even be the love of your life.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are no stranger to the 'break up to make up' strategy. While there will be no breaking up with your romantic partner on this day, February 22, 2024, there most certainly will be the kind of sparring that only you truly get into. That is unless your partner is an Aries, and then let the sparks fly. The thing is, when the sparks fly in your life, you want them to be there. In fact, you put them there, as you are, in your way, ever in control.

During this day's transit, Venus conjuncts Mars. You'll see that love is more fun if there's an element of surprise. Part of that surprise comes when you set it up with a jump scare, which could be literal or metaphorical. So, to spruce up your love life and feel successful at it, you'll be scaring your partner on this day, February 22, 2024, just to see what happens. That's how the surprise works for you as well.

You might be in control of the jump scare, but you are clueless as to what your partner will do or how they will react. Whatever happens, you know where it will eventually lead. Being predictable is part of what you feel is a good trait. You already know that if you take this relationship into the boxing ring on this day, February 22, 2024, you will both end up ready for the next match. All of this brings you closer every day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.