3 Zodiac Signs Are Brave Despite Challenging Horoscopes On February 22

Wanting more than we can have is at the root of this day's troubles, as three zodiac signs may have it in mind that this day, February 22, 2024, was supposed to deliver the goods, and those goods are nowhere to be found.

Whether we are waiting on a message or a package, what we'll find happening is that Moon square Uranus intervenes in our anticipatory state of mind on this day. We want what we can't have, but the good news is we find a workaround.

We think we are owed something. So we set ourselves up for disappointment simply because we sell ourselves this idea that something is definitely going to happen on this day, February 22, 2024. When it doesn't happen, we could get angry, and we may even want to shout.

We want to share our disappointment with others, which could bring them down just as much as we are. We aren't keen on bringing them down, but it's the old 'misery loves company' thing. It's happening, and it's real. So these three zodiac signs find a way to mature up and sort it out on their own.

During the transit of Moon square Uranus, we don't go out of our way to make others uncomfortable or ill at ease. Still, it will be a struggle to get unstuck from our own void of negativity simply because we feel depressed over not getting what we thought was a surefire thing on February 22, 2024.

While we could act like spoiled brats who throw silly tantrums during Moon square Uranus and take everyone down with us, we rise above the challenges and end the day strong.

Here are the three zodiac signs who refuse to let anything get them down, not even their rough horoscopes on February 22, 2024:

1. Leo

You've more than likely been compared to a spoiled brat before, Leo, as this is one of your less admired traits, and no matter how old or young you are, you do tend to bring everyone down with you when you feel as though times are too hard for you.

You are generally one of the friendliest and most supportive zodiac signs, but you can also be one of the most egotistical, so when you go down, everyone in your world must go down with you. At least, that's what you have done in the past, but no matter how hard today can be for you, you will do things differently.

During Moon square Uranus on February 22, 2024, you'll see that you can't coax yourself into a good mood, and you might even find that when others try to cheer you up, you do the exact opposite on them, and you put them down for trying. This may infuriate your friends or your romantic partner, as they were seriously only trying to help you out of your funk. What makes this day a drag for you is that you don't want to hurt them; you may start to do it anyway, but the good news is that you catch yourself before it gets too far — and you can stop.

You are quick with a dry insult and even quicker to tell the person you've just insulted to lighten up and take a joke. You just can't help yourself during Moon square Uranus, but maybe you can, Leo. You DO recognize that your mood is sour and because you know it won't last, you stop yourself from hurting others. This one's on you, and it's a real choice. Yes, you can choose wisely, Leo.

2. Libra

One of your biggest problems is that you really do want others to respect you, and the last thing you ever want to show anyone is that you are vulnerable. And, on this day, February 22, 2024, you feel particularly vulnerable and raw because you've started to notice that certain things in your life aren't panning out as you planned for them to do. Because you haven't gotten what you want in one particular field, you feel angry and hostile during Moon square Uranus.

You might be going against the grain regarding that facade you want everyone to believe in. You'd like for everyone to think that you are a cool customer, never ruffled, always in control, and when you feel most vulnerable, as you do on this day, February 22, 2024, you might show a side of yourself that presents you as weak, frail or afraid. That's the last thing you want anyone to ever see in you, Libra.

Because you are so attached to the image, you might try to divert the attention away from yourself, and in doing so, you might find that what you do instead is place the attention on others and that attention will be negative. So, your idea of getting the spotlight off yourself is shedding light on someone else's 'undesirable' traits.

Why show the world that you are neurotic? That makes you feel bad about stopping that low. Once again, this is a choice. You don't have to make that choice, Libra. You see things for what they are, and you decide it's much better to take the high road. You are a peace-loving sign, and that's how you're going to roll.

3. Aquarius

The last thing you were expecting to find out on this day, February 22, 2024, is that you have less time than you thought to accomplish this gigantic task. You have always gone on your timing. You'll do it when you want, and the last thing you ever take into consideration is that it's hard to live in a bubble. And during this day's transit of Moon square Uranus, you will see just how isolated you've made yourself. It's time for change, and you're ready to build bridges that bring you closer to others somehow, someway.

Moon square Uranus is very in tune with you, Aquarius, and being that it's a squared transit, you can automatically expect that before the sunshine comes, there will be a storm, and that storm hits on this day, February 22, 2024. What you can expect is for your organized and perfect world to be held accountable in the real world. What that means is that if you think you do this on your own, you are kidding yourself. Yes, confidence is great, but isolation will only show you that you're living in a bubble.

This day and this transit jolt you into the reality that you don't have forever to do this, that, or the other thing. You may not want to come down to earth as you may find it very boring here, but the truth of the matter is that Aquarius, you live here, on earth, and it's time to pick yourself up, brush yourself off and get down to the business of living your life just like the rest of us. Don't worry, we're all unique in our way, so you'll never lose your individuality.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.