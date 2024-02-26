Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope, During The Powerful Pisces Double Cazimi

Your heart is most spoken of when it comes to love this week. Whether it's about following your heart or tuning into the mysteries that reside there, it's more than just a whimsical notion that inspires these ideals.

Your heart represents your internal map because it will direct you toward what resonates with your truth most deeply. Your mind may encourage logic, while your wounding could overshadow desires with doubts, but only in your heart can you find what it is that truly is meant for you.

This idea of following and listening more intently to your own heart is crucial in the week of February 26 - March 3, as Mercury and Saturn both form Cazimis with the Sun in Pisces. A Cazimi is when a planet is conjunct, or within only a few degrees of the Sun, so that the energies are blended, and they seem to operate as one.

A singular Cazimi is often the cause of abrupt turnarounds in your life, new feelings rising to the surface or the strength to strike out of your own accord. To have two Cazimis overlapping one another is to create such a powerful force of change in your life that will not be able to be ignored.

A Cazimi represents a new beginning that is blessed with luck and abundance. It signals a time when you are destined to find success, regardless of the areas of your life that it lights up. In many ways, a Cazimi is known as one of the rarest aspects of astrology, but also one of the most beneficial because it connects you to the source and helps you embrace the magnitude of energy from the planets.

With Saturn having first shifted into Pisces in 2023, it seems this is a fresh start from all you've been working on developing in the past year. It is a time to bid farewell to the struggles or endless lessons and instead embrace the truth of your own heart to guide you forward. Peaking on leap year, February 29, brings awareness that the opportunity to make progress, speak your truth, and release whatever still weighs heavy on you does not occur every day.

Embrace the luck and the possibility that surrounds you in the week of February 26, knowing that this is a moment you can use to change the relationship in your life for the better. Release the idea that you must endlessly work to earn love or that you need to sacrifice what you really want because of what others expect of you. Take this time to embrace the reality that love really can be easy once you finally learn that is what love was meant to be all along.

Important Dates For February 26 - March 3, 2024

Tuesday, February 27

Mercury will form a conjunction with the Sun in Pisces on Tuesday, February 27. This is known as a Cazimi, where a planet travels into the heart of the Sun, creating a new beginning. Mercury Cazimi will be filled with luck, important downloads, and a moment to start communicating truly. You'll be able to show up as a new version of yourself.

Mercury Cazimi is seen as a fated time for your relationships and can help with important conversations that will create that powerful new phase in your romantic life. In Pisces, you may find yourself seeing and understanding situations more deeply, which can also help you truly realize what unconditional love is supposed to feel like.

Wednesday, February 28

On Wednesday, February 28, Mercury will still be Cazimi with the Sun but is joined by Saturn Cazimi as well. Saturn Cazimi will be the most intense from Wednesday, February 28, to Thursday, February 29, creating a powerful force of energy to help revitalize your romantic relationship.

While Mercury Cazimi inspires a new beginning in your truth and authenticity, Saturn Cazimi reminds you that to find what you seek, you must follow your own heart and not be swayed or influenced by the expectations or desires of others. Together, this energy sets the tone for a dramatic awakening and shift in which you can manifest and make strides toward creating a relationship that will fully represent who you are and what you want.

Sunday, March 3

The Last Quarter Moon rises in Sagittarius on Sunday, March 3. It invites you into the calm of acceptance, forgiveness and peace. The last Quarter Moon represents a time of inner reflection, where you are encouraged to slow down and give yourself time to process recent events. Sagittarius also encourages the theme of truth that Mercury Cazimi first revealed, except now it seems that you will be ready to let something go. Allow yourself to move forward with a dedication to greater joy and love within your life.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign during the Pisces Cazimi, from February 26 - March 3, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, February 28, Pisces Cazimi in your house of soul connections

Pisces energy reminds you of what love really should and can be if only you listened to your heart more than your fears. The Pisces Cazimis February 27-29 will activate a deep desire to connect with your soulmate or twin flame and create an opportunity to truly elevate your romantic connection into being better than you could have ever dreamed.

Pisces rules your internal world, intuition and the ability to let your heart lead you over the logic your mind may try to entice you with. With this energy, you can expect some dramatic shifts in your existing romantic relationship or the ability to connect with someone completely new. The Pisces Cazimis will require that you listen to your inner self over what you want or who you love, over any perfect picture of what love should look like. By honoring this, you will feel confident that you truly are in a once-in-a-lifetime connection.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your sector of transformation

The week of February 26 will bring a focus to your social circles with the Pisces Cazimis, but the real magic occurs with the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. Sagittarius energy governs your ability to release what no longer resonates with you so that you can feel a deep sense of renewal and life within your heart. With the Last Quarter Moon here, spend time reflecting on anything that feels heavy or as if you need to bring forgiveness to it.

The secret to long-lasting relationships is to allow yourself to constantly fall in love with the same person, which also means you may need to find acceptance with some rough chapters or embrace forgiveness. Your friends or family may end up being pivotal in your relationship journey this week with pieces of advice or encouragement, so create time to connect with them about anything that's been going on in your love life. Then, as the Last Quarter Moon moves into position, let yourself breathe deep and release anything that's keeping you away from simply loving.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your house of love

The week of February 26 is going to be quite active as you are called to focus both on your romantic life and your career. This may lead to you needing to include your partner more in your plans or dreams or in creating some sort of business endeavor together. Just remember to try to pace yourself and not feel like you need to do or be everything to everyone. Have clear boundaries when it counts, and remember what is most important to you.

On Sunday, March 3, the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will rise in your house of Love. Sagittarius governs over all matters of your romantic relationship, while the Last Quarter Moon encourages reflection, acceptance and forgiveness. Try to use this time to plan for a meaningful conversation or act of forgiveness to let your partner feel confident in putting the past behind both of you. If it's been more of past heartbreak instead of a recent challenging phase in your life, then use this time for self-reflection and a completion ceremony to help you feel more open to new love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimi in your sector of new beginnings

Pisces energy represents the best of everything for you. Not only can it bring opportunities for romantic weekends away, but it can also encourage you to set your sights on new beginnings. This energy can inspire you to redesign how you approach relationships or how you show up as a partner in an existing connection. The most important aspect to be mindful of is that there is no limit to what you can create during this time, but the one rule is to let yourself venture out of any remaining comfort zones.

The Pisces Cazimis from February 27-29 will highlight the ability to create a new beginning whether you are already in a relationship or you're just starting to think about dating again. You may also meet someone unexpectedly while traveling or have a long-distance love affair. Just remember that even in these spaces, you decide what you will accept and if it meets your needs. When you decide that you're truly ready to grow and honor your inner worthiness, you also stand to attract all the love you've ever desired.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, February 27, Mercury Cazimi in Pisces in your house of intimacy

It's going to be an exciting and dynamic week as Mercury Cazimi in Pisces lights up your house of intimacy. This is one of the most desirous areas of your natal chart. The double Cazimis that will be occurring speaks to luck in deepening a connection or attracting someone completely unexpectedly. The idea is to honor your inner fire, be ready to do whatever it takes and trust that your heart will never lead you astray.

Mercury is the planet of communication, which means that conversations or romantic offers will take place. The Cazimi represents the Sun and Mercury operating as one as a new cycle begins, so what arises could be surprising or require you to adapt quickly. Because of the lucky nature of this energy, there is no reason to fear anything that occurs but only to trust that sometimes love really does require you to go all in at a moment's notice — but this time, it's also what you've been dreaming of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimi in your sector of relationships

The week of February 26 should bring some beautiful and exciting opportunities for love as the Pisces Cazimis activate your sector of relationships. Since Saturn shifted into this water sign on March 7, 2023, you've been more committed and serious about setting up a long-term relationship. Now, something new and wonderful gets to begin, which will help you build on what you've already created.

As Mercury, Saturn, and the Sun all align together in Pisces on Thursday, February 29, you will be offered a divinely lucky opportunity in your romantic life. You may have to prioritize what is best for you and your partner over any expectations of family members or friends. While this will help you and your partner grow together and create more of that amazing, loving relationship you require, it also will assist with setting boundaries with others. As much as you may love your family or friends, your romantic relationship is solely yours, so embrace the power to create whatever you wish.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your house of communication

The Piscean energy of the Cazimis earlier in the week will bring your focus to creating a healthier romantic connection. While this may bring about a desire to begin a breathwork or other holistic class together, it may be that you are also drawn to seek out counseling. Counseling for a relationship can be extremely beneficial, especially in working through specific issues like communication or how to plan for your future. The one caveat to counseling is to ensure you're not trying to get back to a place that never really existed in your relationship.

With the Last Quarter Moon rising in Sagittarius and activating your house of communication, it may very well be that you are looking into relationship counseling or, at the very least, having deep healing conversations with your partner. Try to be clear about what you need from a relationship, and not let the fear of starting over or being single make you remain somewhere you already know you've outgrown.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimi in your sector of commitment

As much as you've been focusing on healing and building happiness in your life, there has been a deep desire to unite with a partner. This desire to be in a healthy, exciting, committed relationship isn't for superficial reasons or to rescue you from any current life circumstances but instead to genuinely feel what it's like to live life with a partner.

Creating the relationship you seek and continuing to show up for it can be scary at times, as it will take you out of your comfort zone and make you look at situations differently. The Pisces double Cazimi occurs February 27-29. You will experience a major catalyst moment in your romantic journey. This highlights your sector of romantic commitment, marriage and happiness. Be observant of what occurs during this time as you remember to continue to choose what you want and not invest any energy into what it is you don't.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimis in Pisces in your house of family

When you were younger, before you had your heart broken before you realized that I love you wasn't a guarantee, you had a certain hope and idea for what love was supposed to be. This comes from the truest part of yourself before fears and hurt had a chance to transform it into something that only served to keep away the very thing you desired. Now, as the Pisces Cazimis peak on February 29, you will have a chance to heal those fears and reconnect with what you really dreamed love could be.

Pisces energy rules over themes of home, family, childhood and healing. The Cazimis are supremely lucky and can help bring a dramatic turnaround to the domestic intimacy within your relationship. Gone are the fears or what-ifs that have kept you only mildly committing. Instead, you are ready to give your full heart because you've finally learned that's the only way to actually have the kind of love that is untouched by the moments it was once broken.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, February 27, Mercury Cazimi in Pisces in your house of vulnerability

A beautiful thing happens when you let your heart speak unguarded and truly allow your partner to know what they mean to you and your life. You can tend to look at love more logically or have high hopes of romantic depth but never fully let yourself believe that it's possible. The reality is that with love, what you put in is what you will receive. If you are craving that profound romantic connection, then you first must allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Mercury is the planet that rules communication and the intimate conversations you have with your partner. In Pisces, it is activating this area of your natal chart as well, making it even more intense. As Mercury Cazimi occurs in Pisces, it offers an opportunity to change the dynamics of your relationship by becoming more emotionally vulnerable and transparent with your partner. Create the space for reconnection this week, and be sure to leave no room for doubt in what your partner and relationship mean to you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, February 28, Saturn Cazimi in Pisces in your house of self-worth

To fully embrace the lucky opportunities for romance and love this week, you will have to embrace more fully what it is you are worthy of receiving. The past few years have largely been about a deep process of healing so you can be more authentic in your relationship and not let the past determine the choices you're making now. Although you've done incredible work in this area, there are a few adjustments that can make all the difference, especially as you and your partner begin to move to the next level of commitment.

Saturn Cazimi in Pisces will activate your house of self-worth priorities and allow you to finally understand that you get to write your own rules for your relationship. Much of what you have healed has revolved around no longer accepting what others thought you deserved and instead taking ownership over what is in your soul you know you are worthy of.

This astrological event this week brings about a new way of advocating for yourself, honoring your boundaries and being able to open up to receive more of the magic of love. It's this step that allows you to truly see your partner as they are, without any fears making you doubt that you ever deserved any less than everything.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimi in your sector of authenticity

How you feel and conduct yourself will determine the romantic choices that you make in your romantic relationship. You should be proud of your growth from the past year. The new boundaries, the feelings of self-worth, and the relationships that you've had to cleanse from your life. Now is when the magic returns, and you're able to receive confirmation for everything that you've felt intuitively to start practicing.

The Pisces Cazimis on Thursday, February 29, leap year, will create a new beginning in your romantic life by how you feel about yourself and then choose to show up for love. This renewal of luck within yourself will have you feeling more connected to your inner self, which will let you be more transparent in a romantic relationship.

By embracing your needs and feelings about commitment, you will create a space where your partner can show up for you. As scary as it can sometimes be to set the bar for love in your life, it's also the very space where it can finally flourish. Don't be surprised if events seem to move more quickly right now, as you've been putting the work in for this since March 2023, when Saturn first entered Pisces. And don't be afraid to say more than you think is necessary because you will be pleasantly surprised by how your partner reacts and how easy love can be when it genuinely occurs in divine timing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.