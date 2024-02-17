3 Zodiac Signs Set Relationship Boundaries On February 18, 2024

When Moon square Neptune comes around, as it will be doing on February 18, 2024, three zodiac signs will become very aware of the boundaries they need to set in their lives ... especially when it comes to love and romance. We've got a good thing going here. We don't want to lose it, but we also see that this thing has the potential to last for a lifetime. If so, then we need to set some boundaries fast.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, we know certain things have to be in place if we are to be happy. We are very in our heads during this transit, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. We will be thinking things out and coming up with certain conclusions during this day, February 18, 2024, and one thing is for sure. We are going to have to tackle certain topics with our loved ones if we are to make this relationship last.

And, whether we are comfortable about it or not, we have to discuss boundaries. What is OK and what is not OK, as we all have certain rubicons that cannot be crossed. This is called being human. If we are to remain true to ourselves, then we must respect our integrity by letting it be known that boundaries must be in place if the romance is to last, respectfully.

Three zodiac signs set relationship boundaries on February 18, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are only too happy to share everything you have with the person you are presently involved with. Still, as time goes by, you've come to realize that this person — as dear as they are to you — really takes advantage of both your space and your money. During Moon square Neptune on February 18, 2024, you will speak up in this regard. You really aren't into floating them along. They have to take care of their own life and respect the boundaries here.

What this means for you, Taurus, is that you'll have to have a big talk with them on this day, February 18, 2024. what's going to happen is that they will get offended and insulted, which flips the entire conversation on its ear and has you feeling as though you're the one treading on their space. They have made a determined move on you. Ultimately, that's the worst one can do when it comes to disrespecting a personal boundary.

So, not only is this person not listening to you, they're making you the villain in this story, which really puts you out and makes you angry. The thing about you and anger is that you don't stick around for it. You aren't in a 'love' relationship, so you can spend your time defending your turf or your priorities. If you two can't work this out fairly, this is only the beginning of the bigger troubles ahead.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One thing you cannot stand is when your partner decides that they know you better than you know yourself, as that's your job to know them better than they know themselves. Yes, it's convoluted, but you are doing to see that during the transit of Moon square Neptune on February 18, 2024, many things are confusing when it comes to how you and your romantic partner relate to each other.

The main problem with this day is that you don't want your partner to cross the line, which seems to be all they are doing lately. You are completely into loving them and having this wonderful relationship with them, but you will always, and I mean ALWAYS, want your own space. That's a deal breaker, and it seems your partner might be breaking the deal, considering they are always in your face, in your space.

You are a loner, and even if you adore love and romance, you need your personal space. What's more, you don't want to have to explain why. You just want to be you, and your partner isn't allowing this to happen. So, during Moon square Neptune on February 18, 2024, you are going to have to smooth your way into a conversation about boundaries. You'll have to do it without insulting them, if possible.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you first got into the romantic relationship that you're presently in, you believed very much in the person you are with, as they seemed to be made up of pure understanding and love. As time has gone by, however, you've seen that while they are still just as kind and lovely, they are also lazy and close-minded. They've sorted, too, pushed their way into your personal space, which is a severe no-no in your book.

On February 18, 2024, you don't want to make a big thing out of it, but this is really bugging you. Because the transit of Moon square Neptune tends to rile you up, you may find that this is indeed the day you have that heart-to-heart with your lover so that you can tell them upfront and personally that they are really pushing it when it comes to overstepping the boundaries of this love affair.

What's yours is yours, and you like it that way. You are also one zillion percent into respecting their space as well. If they have secrets or simply want to keep something to themselves, then you have no problem with that at all. You just want to know that this relationship isn't based on blurred lines; there are lines. Some rubicons cannot be crossed. On February 18, 2024, you will get up the nerve and talk about them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.