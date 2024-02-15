3 Zodiac Signs Are Determined To Succeed On February 16, 2024

For three zodiac signs, 'dying on this hill' is exactly what we're going to do during the transit of Venus in Aquarius on February 16, 2024.

What's meant by this is that if there is something we feel strongly about, there is no way we will allow ourselves to be swayed or influenced by anyone else's opinion, no matter how unpopular or disliked our own opinion is. We are going to 'die on this hill.'

February 16, 2024, brings us Venus in Aquarius. This transit works by locking us in on what we love and believe in with the force of Aquarius energy, which is not always based on reality.

So, to prove that we are right, we will fight hard, but our facts may not be correct. We aren't fighting a fair fight. We are fighting with determination but not truth.

This is all about belief. We love something or someone, and whether or not we have the support of others in our belief, we don't care because if we must mow others down to stand up for what we believe in, then so be it.

We are hardheaded and driven, and we may also be blind to the feelings of others during Venus in Aquarius. Three zodiac signs will see their work as essential, vital and needed. At the same time, the rest of us might just be shaking our heads in wonder.

These three zodiac signs are determined to succeed on February 16, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You aren't quite sure how or when it started, but you've always wanted to be a part of something 'greater' than yourself, as you don't like the idea of being alone. During Venus in Aquarius, the feeling of being separate or different bothers you tremendously. To establish yourself as part of something 'greater,' you join up with a group of people who are clearly working with a very select agenda.

On February 16, 2024, you will relate yourself with this group of people and become relentless. You may end up offending people with your beliefs, but that's all the better for you, as you feel the support of the universe during the transit of Venus in Aquarius. What you are doing is your business, and if others don't like it, then they can fall to the side. You are on a mission, and you will stick with it until the end.

This gives you the impression that you are part of a community. While this community might not be that well-liked or welcomed wherever you go, there's an urgency involved, and that makes you feel strong. What you don't feel you can do alone, you do feel you can do when you are part of this crowd. During Venus in Aquarius on February 16, 2024, you will wave your flag high and show the world that it's definitely your way or the highway.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being competitive is something you actually choose to be, Sagittarius. While you may not be a sports person, you are definitely someone who needs to be thought of as 'the best' at whatever it is that you do. During Venus in Aquarius on February 16, 2024, you will be doing your best to prove that you are indeed the best at what you do.

You may find that there is some kind of event going on during this day that celebrates people like you for your achievements. While that sounds nice, you want to ensure you get what's coming to you. Your attitude is so competitive and focused that it would be funny to think that you wouldn't be recognized for your contributions. You most definitely have something to prove on February 16, 2024, and you won't let anyone else grab your title.

Your work is a labor of love, which is why Venus in Aquarius has you feeling so protective of it; this is no mere competition. This is your life, your talent, your creation. You want to be honored for it, and while this may get out of hand and you will definitely come across as an egomaniac who needs attention, the reality behind it all is that, ego or not, you deserve the kudos you seek, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If someone is dimwitted enough to tell you that you can't do something, then they've basically set it up for you to accomplish exactly what they said you cannot do. You are very rebellious when it comes to being told what the rules are, especially when those rules prohibit you from achieving, which is what you do best. On February 16, 2024, you will make use of the transit, Venus in Aquarius, and you will go against the grain and do as you please.

Being told you cannot do something triggers you to do it ten times more than anyone could ever expect of you. So much of this energy comes from the fact that you are a Capricorn and because Venus in Aquarius is hovering over you, influencing your sense of inhibition. You are not going to be held back. You are way too proud to stay put just because some fool told you to 'wait.'

You are happy to wait if you feel there are good reasons to back the wait up. If you see an all-clear and the only thing holding you back are the words of someone less experienced than you, this is a no-brainer. You will achieve the best of your goals and won't be prevented from doing anything on this day, February 16, 2024, during Venus in Aquarius. You've got something to prove, and no one's going to stop you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.