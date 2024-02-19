The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For February 19 - 25, 2024

With so many forceful and decisive planetary transits, we may see that it's a rather rough week for three zodiac signs. Big changes are coming, and some of us are ready for them. Some of us will be taken by surprise at how fast they are coming.

We've got some crazy Mars energy intermingled with Mercury, not to mention how much this wild vibe will influence our love lives.

This is most definitely a week when we say things that could alter the state of our romantic relationships. We may even enter the realm of 'family matters' while we're mouthing off. Could that be a good thing? Maybe ... maybe not.

We may consider that this week brings us Moon opposite Pluto, Moon opposite Venus, Moon opposite Mars, Moon opposite Mercury, AND Moon opposite Saturn.

That's a whole lot of 'opposite' going on, and that means conflict, plain and simple. While we may all run into a testy moment here or there, these three zodiac signs are in for quite a ride this week.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for the week of February 19 - 25, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been known to be abrasive when it comes to stirring the pot in your romantic life. The thing with you, Aries, is that you do it intentionally. You are not going to be happy with the status quo.

In fact, you might even get it into your mind that you are bored with the person you are in a romantic relationship with, and wow, once you start thinking along these lines, it's only a matter of time before you start prodding them into a fight.

While you, in your weird Aries way, LIKE to fight, you will not find any joy in duking it out with your partner this week, as they are not prepared for this kind of pain. Pain is because the kind of fighting you like to engage in is one of wits. You are insulting and instigating. You want them to insult you back so you can lay into them with ferocious glee.

However, to regain your self-respect, you will catch yourself in the act of being mean and learn that this is not the right way to go about it. If you have an issue with your partner, then discuss it like an adult. Don't resort to military tactics just because you can. You already know that you can win a war of words, so play fair and give them a chance, too.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you feel as though you have been ignored or insulted by your partner, then know that you should step back and let your anger cool down before 'getting it back.' It's a rough week for those of us who have large egos. While 'ego' is not a bad thing per se as it allows us to judge right from wrong, in your case, it might be the thing that has you exploding in anger if you're not careful.

The week that brings many oppositional transits, and that means everyone is going to disagree with everyone. It's not just you and your people, meaning lover, family, or friend. We're all in this one together is a rough week for the ego. However, you may tend to make a real drama out of it all, so play your cards carefully.

You don't want to hurt someone, is basically what's being said here. There's so much crazed, wanton energy floating about. For a Leo, you could easily harness that energy and do some real damage. So, stop before you start and think before you act. You are magnificent when you are patient, Leo, and that's exactly what is needed. Remain graceful; try not to engage unnecessarily.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You pride yourself on being original. So when you notice someone in your life has copped your idea and is running around pretending it's theirs, you might blow a gasket. During the week, you are not going to stand by and let someone take credit for what you've done, and the odd part is that somehow, this person is going to literally make you out to be a fool for daring to dispute them.

Opposing ideas are fast and furious, and you will be caught in the middle of a misunderstanding that could hurt other people. The hurt isn't limited to you and the person you are annoyed with. Others will rise and surprise you from February 19 - 25, 2024, and none of it will feel welcomed or easy. This week is difficult, and you'll have to find some sturdy coping mechanisms.

What you can be confident in knowing is that you really are right, after all, and that the truth will come into view. It may not happen this week, but over the next few weeks, you'll see that you will be justified. What goes down during this week is unfair, but there are lessons to be learned here. The first lesson is about trust, while the second lesson is all about discretion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.