3 Zodiac Signs Resolve Conflicts On February 15, 2024

It's February 15, which lands us smack dab in the center of the month. Being that it's the day after Valentine's Day, we've got a lot on our minds. We don't know if we're heading in the right direction or not.

Something is definitely bugging us, but we can't put a finger on what exactly it is.

Three zodiac signs are being heavily influenced by this day's transit of the Moon square Mercury, which may lead to arguments or misunderstandings that tend to escalate without our even trying.

What makes this day intolerable for some of us is that we're really not trying to be divisive or combative. We just can't help it. Everything out of our mouths is like a temptation for someone else.

This is where we become snarky without even trying. We will say something that we really don't mean. Because Moon square Mercury tends to pump stuff like this to its maximum energy, we will end up offending someone else without even trying.

What we say during this transit will be misread and misunderstood, and we may end up wrongly accused of saying or doing something that we really didn't mean. Yes, for three zodiac signs, it's THAT kind of day.

Three zodiac rough horoscopes on February 15, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This day, February 15, 2024, brings you that nagging little temptation to start a small fire in your relationship. During the Moon square Mercury transit, you won't be able to help yourself, as you secretly like creating havoc. You don't like what happens afterward. You usually feel bad for causing the person in your life to feel pain, but there's the little thing in you that can't help but want to stir the pot.

The last thing you are is combative but narky. Oh yes, that's you all the way. On February 15, 2024, you will use this gift to its full advantage by saying something cruel to the person you love, only to follow up with, "Oh, I didn't mean it THAT way." Yes, you did mean it that way, Gemini. You are very clever and also very mean. You know what you're doing.

During Moon square Mercury, you will be tempted to formulate a situation with your romantic partner guessing what could be up. You are moody and shut down, but you have a method to your madness. The result is all about getting someone's goat. You want a fight and will get one, only to pretend that this is nowhere near anything you want. At least you won't be bored on February 15, 2024.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You aren't someone who holds it against another person if they don't buy you a gift, especially when it's for something as 'trashy and commercial' as Valentine's Day. When your partner listens well to your lack of interest in this day and doesn't come through with a box of chocolates for you, you will wonder what happened that made you the person who doesn't get paid attention to on Valentine's Day.

On this day, February 15, 2024, Valentine's Day is already over. You will be sitting around stewing while thinking that you don't deserve to be forgotten, and why oh why was your partner not brave enough to overstep your opinion and just get you the stupid box of chocolates anyway? You know that you did this to yourself, and you may find that during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will wonder if perhaps you've been too harsh on yourself. Why don't you want a Valentine's gift?

This day, February 15, 2024, has you feeling as though maybe you are too harsh when it comes to shutting down anything perceived as expected when it comes to love. You can certainly open your heart a little more, Sagittarius. It's not that terrible to receive flowers on a dumb old day like Valentine's Day. This day has you reconsidering the idea of love, gifts, and what is expected of you and your partner.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During the transit of the Moon square Mercury, you will feel as though you've been slighted by the person you love, and you aren't really sure why you feel this way. On February 15, 2024, you won't be able to shake the feeling that they've somehow done you wrong. While you aren't one to do much expecting, you won't be able to feel good about how they didn't come through for you on a certain topic.

What's going on during Moon square Mercury is that you are being sourly disappointed by your partner because they promised you something.

On February 15, 2024, it becomes obvious that they have no intention of coming through. In fact, you may find it extra annoying to think that maybe they never took any of these requests seriously. Your partner didn't listen to you when you asked them something serious. That's what makes this day so rough for you, Aquarius.

Moon square Mercury is not here to soften the blow of anything. This is a hard-core transit that cuts right to the point. Communication is key, and if communications are off, then everything goes wacky. That's what's happening for you on this day, as you and your partner clearly cannot convey what you want to say in a clear, concise, or discernible way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.