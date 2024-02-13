3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes on February 14, 2024

What a day to experience loneliness or adversity. We really put the pressure on ourselves during February 14, 2024, as if the idea of 'Valentine's Day' puts this weird magic spell on us that has us thinking we are 'owed' something special.

It's just another day, but on this day, we've also got the transit of Moon square Venus working with us. What this does is that it has us wondering about love. Is this something in our lives? Will we be loved? Are we being loved? Does the person we are with love us? So the last of questions goes on.

So, this day goes to doubt and the questioning of those concerns. We put such high expectations on what we believe we're supposed to be getting out of this 'Day of Love' that we create a situation in our minds that is completely unrealistic.

For three zodiac signs, this faux belief in Valentine's Day can really be annoying. We don't want to 'give in,' and yet, we can't help it.

What makes this day rough is what we do to ourselves to set our minds up for the fall. We think that this great magic is going to descend upon us, take us in its arms, and raise us to the heavens, where all the love in the world becomes guaranteed and absolute.

Such lofty expectations can only create a situation of huge disappointment. Let's give ourselves a break on this day and know it's just another day. That's all.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 14, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you need to beware of on this day is not to make your romantic partner feel bad for simply being themselves, as you may take to descriptions of Valentine's Day's gone past and compare what you have on this day,

February 14, 2024, with what your present partner is providing you with. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you may come off as a bit of a snob, and you may end up making your partner feel bad.

What's most important about this is that you have to watch yourself to see if that's actually what your intentions are, as in, do you 'want' to make your partner feel inferior to all of your other magical experiences of this strange and pressure-filled 'holiday.' You seem to resent your partner's very existence on this day as if you expect them to be more than who they are, and they aren't going to like that very much.

If you can get off that high horse and stop comparing your partner of now to your partners of then, you might find that the day goes a lot smoother. Try not to be so judgmental and just go with the flow.

February 14, 2024, in all seriousness, is just another day, so rather than make it the day you get down on your partner for not living up to your big expectations, just live and let live. They are doing their best. You needn't make life harder for them, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this day, February 14, 2024, a rough one for you is that you will sell yourself a pack of lies that you'll try very hard to believe, and in the end, all you'll feel is disgust and disappointment.

What's going on with you is that the transit of Moon square Venus will have you ruminating on love, and you'll try to convince yourself that on this day, Valentine's Day, 2024, you have the best love life and the greatest partner, which of course is something you don't believe.

You will look at your partners to see if they are what you got stuck with, and while you're trying to show the world how happy you are, you know deep down inside that this is what you feel stuck with, and that's how it goes in your life.

Wah, wah, wah. You'd love for your partner to present you with a surprise. You are already bored to death with whatever surprise they could come up with because you predict exactly what they'll do, and you'll frown upon it.

What you could do to lift your mood is to see if you can feel the gratitude of the moment. Being that you are partnered with someone who truly does love you, try not to see your love experience as nothing in comparison to what you believe everyone else has.

You've got it all, Virgo, and yes, it doesn't look like nonstop beauty and bubbles. It certainly is long-lasting, and it certainly is real. Appreciate what you have, and concentrate less on what is missing.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This day, February 14, 2024, may bring out your dramatic side, as you may find yourself saying some very intense things on this day, such as, 'Nobody wants me,' or 'I'll never find love.'

What's the most obnoxious part about this is that you are more than likely in a relationship right now, and you aren't noticing that YES, there is someone who loves you right now and that you need to open your eyes to see them.

During Moon square Venus, it's easy to get caught up in the drama as it is so enticing. It's so much fun to indulge in fantasies that have us feeling like the anti-hero, the loser who never gets the girl or boy.

This transit has us enjoying the concept of feeling bad, and it's all drama in your case, Libra. You are simply unsatisfied because life is real and doesn't match your ideal fantasy.

This may be something you'll need to get over someday, as this isn't ever going to change.

If you want to flip the day around and enjoy it, then understand that this is your only life and that it's just a waste of time to think about how much better it would all be if only 'this' would happen.

Either go out and make 'this' happen or try to find something good in what's really happening in your life right now. February 14, 2024, can be beautiful for you, but you'll have to accept that this, too, is part of the story.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.