Love Is So Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 12, 2024

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on February 12, 2024:We all know that if we are to have a successful romantic relationship, one that we want to last a lifetime, we have to be bold enough about our feelings and stand up when it's time actually to say what's on our minds.

Without honesty, we end up living in repression, and without the ability to confront when confrontation is necessary, we end up stifled and frustrated.

February 12, 2024, gives us a chance to get over our fear of confrontation, knowing that we can actually do such a thing with grace and kindness.

During Moon with Mars, we will come to realize that confrontation doesn't mean 'the third degree.' Well, it can mean that, but for lovers who wish for their love to last, confrontation means approaching the person we love, knowing that we are in a safe space while providing the same safety to them, as well.

For three zodiac signs, we will see that Moon and Mars is just the right transit to make such a confrontation possible and smooth. This doesn't necessarily imply that we have something dire or urgent to discuss with our partners, though. We just want to live in the truth, and on this day, February 12, 2024, shows us that we have a great opportunity to do so if we trust in the universe and remain brave and strong.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on February 12, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are unsure of your relationship, you might feel as though this day, February 12, 2024, offers you the right timing to ask a few very important questions of your lover. You've held back on these questions for a while because you haven't been sure of whether or not you actually want to hear what their answers will be. This day gives you the transit of Moon with Mars to back up your courage, and you'll be able to come right out with it; lucky you.

While confronting another person is never easy, even you, an Aries, have difficulty being honest in situations that require this kind of raw truth. There are things you need to know, and while it may feel scary at first, you'll completely own the power that comes with Moon with Mars. You will step up — in a friendly and approachable way — and ask the important questions of the person you are in a romantic relationship with.

You are a strong and brave person, Aries, and getting your point across always works once you get up the nerve to let it happen. You will see that your approach is exactly what is needed for your partner to warm to the idea of really having that meaningful and overdue conversation with you. You prepare the way with love and heartfelt emotion, and that allows your partner to feel safe and at home, speaking with you about whatever topics you want to discuss.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Honesty has always been the best policy, and when it comes to how you conduct yourself in a romantic relationship, well, that's the top-of-line request. Your partner has to be upfront and honest with you or in your mind. What's the point? This leads to many questions, however, and on this day, February 12, 2024, one of those questions may just be pretty heavy.

Will you come out with it, Cancer? Will you ask the question you've been dying to ask for weeks now? Yes, you will, and the reason you will is because you are backed with a transit of enormous strength. We are talking about Moon and Mars, and it will be during this passage that you will be able to admit to yourself that you can wait no longer. It's time to confront your partner, and there's no going back.

What's great about all of this is that you feel good about presenting your idea to this person because the timing is right, and so is the emotion that backs up your words. For the first time in a very long time, you feel confident. You have no regrets, and your nerves are on point. You will get the job done, and in your case, during Moon and Mars, the job is all about saying something very important to the person you love, most of all, your partner. Good luck!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The thing about you and the truth is that you don't always like telling it, which may imply that you, on occasion, prefer to lie about things. While we're not saying that you're a liar, per se, what happens in your life is that the truth scares you away. Rather than confront something dead on, you dance around a topic, or you tell a little white lie to avoid detection. And as it goes with people who lie, you tend to build new lies to protect the original lies, and so on and so on.

During the transit of the Moon and Mars, you will want to break free from this terrible old pattern. You really see that lying is only making your life miserable and that sooner or later, it's all going to crash down on your head.

That's something you really don't want happening, especially when it's got something to do with your love life. You love your partner so much, and you have definitely withheld certain things from them, thinking that if they knew, they'd leave you.

Well, February 12, 2024, gives you the chance to live in the truth and let that truth set you free. You have underestimated your partner's ability to comprehend you and your actions. At least give them the opportunity to judge for themselves whether they wish to stay or go. Give them the benefit of the doubt. If you do this during Moon and Mars, you will see that they have no intention of doing anything harsh. They are here to support and love you. Let them do this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.