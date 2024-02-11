3 Zodiac Signs Do Their Own Thing On February 12, 2024

Are you getting tired of the pressure to be the perfect person, the person who, by now, should 'be something more than you are?'

February tends to have people wanting to change their ways, as this is the middle of winter.

If we were ever to prepare our re-entrance to springtime, now is the time to get it all together. What if we're just not there yet, and we wish everyone would just bug off?

That's how three zodiac signs will feel on this day, February 12, 2024. We've got the Moon in Aries backing us up, and we seriously don't want to hear another word about how we should be doing it this way or how we're doing that wrong.

We are completely aware of what should be and what should not be, and the key component here, for us, is timing. We will do the best we can as long as we do it our way, at our pace.

While February 12, 2024, may feel rough, it's actually about our perception of other people's pushy, prodding behavior. Because we are dealing with the Moon in Aries, we may end up snapping rudely at those who merely make a suggestion, as that's exactly what we're not open to.

Enough suggestions already! Let us do our thing when we want when we want to!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 12, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The person who puts the worst pressure on you is you, yourself, Gemini, and you might feel as though this day 'has it in for you.' While the day itself is doing nothing, the idea that it's already February 12, 2024, makes you feel as though you're the only one lagging. While this may or may not be true, you will find that during this day's transit, the Aries Moon, you are not kind to yourself.

While you have big plans in store, you feel as though you are working hard to make them into realities. You also feel as though distractions are bombarding you. Something inside you has you realizing that perhaps it's not coming from an external place.

Maybe you're the one in your way. Maybe you are your own worst enemy when it comes to moving forward. You've always been slightly afraid of change, and if change is what's needed, then perhaps this is the day you see just how much you've been hesitating.

You aren't fond of putting yourself down. You know that you'll snap out of it and get your act together. Because the Moon in Aries makes everything seem just that little bit harder for you, Gemini, what you can do to combat the negative effects of the transit would be to use this 'fear' to your advantage. Knowing that if you can just get over that hump, the world will open up to you. This one's on you, and you have the inner confidence to get the job done. So do it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you may see happening on this day, February 12, 2024, during the Moon in Aries, is that you promised yourself, and you did it out loud. Now, on this day, everyone is reminding you that you still haven't come through with this so-called promise.

You need to be reminded of what you haven't done, like THAT's going to help you speed things through to the happy 'expected' conclusion.

While these people might have a good point, you don't feel it's any of their business to remind you of what you have not done, as you are more aware of it than anyone else. Yes, it's February 12, 2024.

You had this date in mind for major accomplishments, or at least you thought by now you'd have come through with some of those promised items. It seems you haven't accomplished what you set out for, and during the Moon in Aries, you might feel very angry with yourself over the whole deal.

So, you can take this day either way. You can mope, feel sorry for yourself, and call yourself a big loser. Or, you can do the Leo thing and rise above, start your roar, and get on with it.

OK, so you missed a few choice opportunities. that doesn't mean 'game over.' You're still in the running, Leo, so use the energy that comes with the Moon in Aries and make it all happen. Don't settle for laziness, even if it feels good. You know what you want, so make it happen.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It doesn't take much for you to get into a funk over how you didn't even slightly accomplish what you set out to do by this time. On February 12, 2024, you might resort to your old style of mentally beating yourself up. You know this is regressive behavior and that you've worked hard NOT to be 'that' person.

So, during the Moon in Aries, you might find that your reaction to this day's pressure is somewhat of an indulgence. You indulge in the old ways during the Moon in Aries, and it's not the best thing to do.

Whenever you get mad at yourself you tend to bring the entire world down with you. You are 'misery loves company' to the billionth power, and you suck all the darkness into your soul; so dramatic!

Do as you will, Capricorn. Get over it fast, as there are so many other important things that you CAN accomplish. Your attention is needed, and you'd be best to snap out of this funk and use the power of the Moon in Aries to your advantage.

February 12, 2024, shows you that you can get over this hump and that all you need to do is take a look over your past behavior.

You have managed to get past every obstacle in your life, so why would this moment of doubt be the one that totals you? Don't be silly, Capricorn. You are a natural-born ruler. Get back on that throne and do your thing, not because we expect you to. Because that's what you do best, and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.