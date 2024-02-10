February 11, 2024 Horoscopes Are Rough For Zodiac Signs

While we all know that feeling 'different' isn't always a bad thing, one thing that may come up for us on this day, February 11, 2024, during the transit of Moon with Uranus, is that we may not like being the 'odd person out.'

Yes, we are different. Sometimes, that difference is beautiful and unique, and something that just makes us the person that doesn't fit in, and for some reason, three zodiac signs would prefer to fit in on this day.

What makes this day, February 11, 2024, feel kind of rough around the edges is that we ourselves may not know 'why' we feel like such outsiders.

Perhaps we see something in ourselves that we realize is a thing that we already know will be rejected?

We are almost ready to reject ourselves before someone else can, and that may lead to missing out on certain experiences we had our hearts set on.

We know that during Moon with Uranus, three zodiac signs secretly desire to fit in and that the whole 'rebel artist' thing is just a pretense.

What this transit brings out in us is a desire to be part of the community, not to stand out, not to be noticed for our differences.

While most of the time, we are proud to be the unique one, February 11, 2024, has us feeling very inhibited about the situation.

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs on February 11, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are always the leader when it comes to bringing in innovative ideas and showing others by example what can be done to create solutions to difficult problems. You are, by nature, a 'fixer.' You find ways to solve problems and dissolve obstacles, and what's going on today, February 11, 2024, is that your ways appear to be 'too much' for others to handle.

That's not to say that what you've come up with is anything short of genius. You really do know what to do in this case, but your methods are extreme. You may find that nobody wants to join in during the transit of Moon with Uranus. This will instantly register to you as a failure, which it is not. You are simply too advanced for others to cope with, and this feels like rejection to you.

Being a super sensitive person, you cannot deal with what you perceive as rejection, and it makes your heart grow cold. You don't like being shut out. Even though you know you aren't being shut out, you can't help but feel as though you're the weirdo. That's why everyone has chosen to 'not' go along with your plan — which was, indeed, a good one. Maybe next time, Gemini.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You certainly don't mind being alone or on your own, and while you adore having company or being in groups of friends at events, you might not enjoy what's happening on this day, February 11, 2024, as Moon/Uranus takes over and shows you that you don't feel as though you belong. Your friends are doing something that you'd love to be involved with, but one of these friends has let you know that you aren't really going to enjoy what's going on.

You feel as though it's very presumptuous of this friend to tell you what you will or will not enjoy. During the transit of Moon and Uranus, you will take it very personally. What you aren't taking into consideration is that this friend is serious. There is an aspect to the outing that everyone's participating in that you wouldn't like or approve of, and they are actually trying to spare your feelings.

This is where you grow cold. Moon and Uranus has you feeling as though you've been expelled from a friendship circle. Where what's really happening is that your friends are trying to protect you from something as they feel they have a good reason for this, being that they know you. You will feel rejected and 'exiled,' and while none of this is happening in reality, you will wonder all day long what you've done to deserve this.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because you tend to fight for the things you believe in, you sometimes turn people off. Rather than considering their opinions, you tend to trample right over them and force-feed your belief onto anyone who is in the room. What this really means is that you are too pushy, and you like being the different one, even if that difference reads to others as annoying or pushy.

During the transit of Moon and Uranus on February 11, 2024, you will turn a few people off as they are tired of hearing you spout your hate for this group or your love for that group. You like the person you are because you see yourself as someone who doesn't back down.

You feel you have a backbone and integrity, and Virgo, it's true. You are strong, and you don't break easily. However, that has a few of your friends wanting to back away from you, which they will do on this day, February 11, 2024.

You may resort to your favorite phrase during this time, which is, "I don't care." You have said this at least three million times this week as if you are desperately trying to convince yourself that caring is not a thing you do anymore, but you are also starting to live out the phrase, 'the lady doth protect too much.'

You are attached to your lack of caring, which only makes you look like you care too much. During Moon/Uranus, you care very much that your friends are tired of hearing about your opinion, and to combat this feeling. You will tell them all that you really DO NOT CARE.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.