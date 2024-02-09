3 Zodiac Signs Trust No One On February 10, 2024

One of the odd things that might happen on this day for three zodiac signs is that we feel slightly disappointed that something hasn't come through for us so far.

It's February 10, 2024, and we had our hearts set on a very particular kind of success. During Moon conjunct Saturn, we see that we still have a long way to go before we can even come close to achieving it.

What comes up because of this transit, Moon conjunct Saturn, is that our frustration may have us looking at those around us as hindrances to our success. We may fall into that awful place where we start to blame others for our failures.

While 'failure' might be too strong a word, what's really happening here on this day, February 10, 2024, is that our expectations let us down. We didn't come through for ourselves, which might be too much to cope with, so we blame others.

In blaming others, we get to stand back and judge them as well, and with judgment comes a lack of trust. The sum product of this equation is lack of trust.

We don't feel we can trust anyone right now and will act accordingly. We may even know we are wrong for doing so, but for three zodiac signs on February 10, 2024, this is the path we choose.

Three zodiac signs trust no one on February 10, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One thing you are starting to become aware of is that you try too hard to get the approval of people you don't necessarily trust or even 'like.' February 10, 2024, puts the mirror in front of you and lets you see that maybe you are trying too hard.

You want to be accepted by a mob of people who, on any other day, you could not care less about. During this day's transit, Moon conjunct Saturn, you will see that maybe you really are trying too hard.

The thing is, you don't trust anyone with your precious personal information. This will create a feeling of deep hesitation the next time you want to reveal something intensely personal about yourself, online or on social media. You don't trust anyone, and in some attempt to convince yourself that you're a trusting person, you go ahead and reveal way too much about yourself.

February 10, 2024, shows you that you are giving away too much of yourself to total strangers and that you aren't quite sure why you need this much attention. Being that Moon conjunct Saturn really taps into the idea that you trust no one, you may end up questioning your motives as to why you overexpose yourself. What you will get in return is the gift of discretion, and that's a quality trait to have, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you will once again be in touch with that side of you that absolutely trusts no one. You feel very justified in being this way as you feel you are a true student of life. By the time February 10, 2024, rolls around, the lessons will have kicked in for the year: you trust no one, and you don't care if anyone trusts you either. That's that.

What tends not to work in your favor on this day, February 10, 2024, is that you are also showing signs of bitterness. That's how a lack of trust works on your particular personality. You may come across as cold or uncaring during Moon conjunct Saturn because you really don't want to have to 'fake it till you make it' when it comes to pretending that you care or that you trust people. You just don't.

During Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll feel very self-protective, as you feel you are the only one who can really call the shots when it comes to judging another person's motives where you are concerned. This transit really has you questioning the value of other individuals, and you will notice that you doubt them all before you give any of them a chance. They might be wonderful individuals, but trust them? Nah, not in this lifetime, nope.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On February 10, 2024, you will be very conscious of the fact that not only do you trust nobody, but you don't want to become a complete downer who always offers the most negative opinions about people. You tend to come off as a misanthrope at times, and that wasn't the plan. You have always been happy-go-lucky and in love with life, but people? Ah, yes, well, that's where it all goes sour for you, and with Moon conjunct Saturn, it's a bitter pill to swallow.

Moon conjunct Saturn brings out the nihilist in you. While you aren't fond of flying that flag, you aren't going to lie to yourself on February 10, 2024. You see something that rings off all the red flags for you, and you will declare that whatever it is that is going on is not to be trusted. You have long given up the idea that you're supposed to be this Pollyanna type who trusts all. You trust no one, and you'll die on that hill, that's for sure.

You also feel zillion percent justified in your lack of trust, and the Moon conjunct Saturn only reinforces that feeling. It's OK, Sagittarius; you still know how to love and make friends with people. You are still popular and well-liked. You simply don't trust people, as people are what make up the trouble in the world, in your opinion. So be it. La de dah, as they say.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.