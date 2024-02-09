3 Zodiac Signs Feel Ignored On February 10, 2024

There's something fishy going on here, and it looks like it's all happening during the Pisces Moon on February 20, 2024.

This is one of those days when a few of us might be scratching our heads, wondering if we missed the memo or something like that, as not everything will go as smoothly as we want it to on this day.

It's not as if we are bound for obstacles, but we may notice that a few of the people in our lives are extraordinarily busy and seem to have no time for us.

While this is fairly normal, and we're not waiting for the world to just 'stop' what it's doing and wait on us hand and foot, what's going on for three zodiac signs on February 20, 2024, is almost peculiar.

Friends are definitely ignoring us. How does that happen, and why is this happening on this day? We do not understand this, and it frustrates us.

The fishy part that is the Pisces Moon (yeah, I'm working the Pisces-Fish thing a little too hard, I know, I know) tends to make us feel a little too sensitive about how people treat us.

While our friends may just have their hands full, we may interpret their busyness as them ignoring us. It may or may not be true, but on this day, February 10, 2024, we will wonder if we accidentally put on that cloak of invisibility this morning. Yo? Can you hear me? Can you hear me now?

Three zodiac signs feel ignored on February 10, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

OK, that's it. Nobody knows you exist on this day, February 10, 2024, or at least, that's how you feel about the way nobody in your life seems to be getting back to you every time you reach out to them. What's really weird is that the people who are usually so attentive towards you don't seem to recognize that you mean it when you say, 'Get back to me.' Still ... crickets. Why is this happening?

What you might be experiencing is one of the Pisces Moon's little sensitivity games. While it's not personal, as it IS a cosmic transit and not a friend who wants payback, you might not understand why nobody around you is hearing you out on this day, February 10, 2024. Did you do something wrong? Did you unintentionally insult someone without realizing it?

You can feel confident that you are in the clear, Taurus. You did nothing wrong, and you unconsciously bought into the idea that you were being ignored. What that sensitivity has you believing in is that you are someone being slighted by friends when the Pisces Moon has you blinded to the reality that all these people are really doing is minding their own business. All of this will move along within a day, and you'll see.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may find that you are being ignored on this day, February 10, 2024. the reason you interpret it this way is that every time you suggest something, nobody in your friend circle reacts the way you want them to. That isn't being ignored, Gemini. That is being disagreed with, and that's a troublesome difference and one you'll have to deal with on this day during the Pisces Moon.

You happen to be a very smart person, and you come up with some excellent ideas. When you do this, you automatically think that people will love your ideas and want to be a part of whatever plans you have in store. So, on February 10, 2024, when nobody jumps on board, you'll take it personally and jump to the conclusion that they are ignoring you out of spite.

This simply isn't true, and on some deep level, you know it. You are also highly defensive and super self-protective. In order to protect yourself, rather than admit that your ideas didn't go over, you'd prefer to feel bad for yourself and think that everyone is just ignoring you. This is very much part of what the Pisces Moon is doing, as this transit tends to have us wallowing in self-pity.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a good reason why you feel as though your friends are ignoring you on this day, February 10, 2024, during the Pisces Moon, and that is because they are. They aren't doing it to hurt you, though, and that's the number one thing you have to keep in mind if you're to get through this day without feeling bad.

What's going on is that you've been very insistent upon getting your way as of recently. It seems you've burnt some of your friends out, as they aren't keen on your pushy ideas.

These friends love and hold you in high esteem, and in all honesty, they wish you'd calm down and lay off the pushy behavior for a while. They are wondering why you haven't taken the hint: You are loved, but you are not supported in that one idea you've been pushing. They want you to know that they are not going along with you on this one.

So, this may all be very frustrating and annoying. If you don't hear back from certain friends, then know this: you pushed them too hard, Scorpio, and this is their way of saying 'no' to you.

They have said the actual word 'no' to you before, and you didn't accept, so now they are offering you their silence. During the Pisces Moon, you will be ignored, and when you finally see what's really going on, you'll retreat. Then, all will resume in a happy, friendly way once again.

