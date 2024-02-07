3 Zodiac Signs Let Pride Get The Best Of Them On February 8, 2024

During this day's transit, Sun square Uranus, we will experience something much like pride, though we aren't going to call it that. We may call it 'I'm right' or 'you are wrong,' but whatever we end up deciding 'it' is, this day, February 8, 2024, is going to have us feeling very haughty and pushy about what we feel is the only way to go.

During Sun square Uranus, we fool ourselves into thinking that because we have a good idea or one that is 'out of the box,' everyone wants to do it our way. We know we have come up with a truly wacky idea that should be fun for everyone. If we are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here on this day, we may even be insulted if nobody goes along.

Sun square Uranus has us believing in ourselves, which can never be bad. What makes this day, February 8, 2024, so prideful is that we can't let go; we can't negotiate or invite in other ideas.

We get so into our own thing that we don't even bother to allow in a suggestion or an opinion if it comes from someone else. Sun square Uranus makes us feel proud, but that pride gets in the way on February 8, 2024.

Three zodiac signs let pride get the best of them on February 8, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On February 8, 2024, someone in your life may call you a 'liar.' Whether they are correct or not is something you will never admit to. The mere fact that this person has the nerve to call you out on something that they feel is an outright lie is something that you cannot tolerate. You are hit with someone else's nerves, and you detest the idea that they would be so bold and actually call you out.

This is no ordinary person in your life, either, Virgo. This is someone you love, someone you respect ... you depend on this person. What they present to you on this day, February 8, 2024, is the idea that they see through you, and knowing that they hit a chord really bums you out.

They aren't trying to put you in your place. They are simply trying to nail you on the truth. This bothers you deeply, and during the transit of Sun square Uranus, you will see that your pride totally stands in the way of accepting what this loved one says to you.

You would rather go down with the ship than own up to your lie, as you know you are definitely lying about something.

That lie will go into the ether and stay there forever, as far as you're concerned. You will could cause your loved one to feel badly for accusing you of lying. You will turn it around and make them 'the bad guy.' That's how it works for you during Sun square Uranus.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

First of all, you're already in hot water with your romantic partner, and while you might have. However, this could be the day when things ironed themselves out. You'll find that on February 8, 2024, during the transit of Sun square Uranus, you could once again have to tackle the argument that was started a few days back. It's as if this thing just won't go away. One of the reasons it has such staying power is because your pride won't let you give in.

You have something against your partner; you resent them for reasons that should have been aired a zillion years ago. Yet, you kept them with you, letting these resentments fester. You are so prideful that you will never give in. You may even totally know that you're wrong, but it doesn't matter anymore; now, it's a matter of pride. You're not giving in, even if you're wrong.

Meanwhile, your partner is starting to get pretty tired of your games, as they know this is all about pride. They are totally ready to throw in the towel and concede, as they don't want to fight anymore. They will tell you that you're right, you won, it's all yours, go, go, go for it ... and you'll know they are merely coddling you to shut you up. OK, so if you need it to be that way, then it's on you, Capricorn. You've been known to shut down before, and pride will keep you this way once again.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Whether you admit it or not, you know very well that something in your love life did not go as planned, and you feel embarrassed by it. You had your heart set on this person coming through for you. When it became so obvious and blatant that not only were they not coming through but that they wanted nothing to do with you, you just couldn't accept it. What really started to bother you was the lineup of friends who seemed to be there, waiting to remind you how bad this person was for you all along.

Your pride wants nothing to do with what your friends tell you. On February 8, 2024, during Sun square Uranus, you will see that everyone in your life is only too happy to say things like, "I told you so." You don't want to be told anything, let alone how bad this one person was for you, as you truly loved them ... and still do. You feel very prideful over your actions, and you do not want to concede ... just yet.

Your pride gets in the way of love because the person you love doesn't love you back, and you won't accept this at all. You will make excuses for them and do all you can to try and convince yourself that this is just a passing phase and that they 'really do love you.' Pride has you believing a lie you tell yourself to protect your heart ... but you know better, Aquarius. You really do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.