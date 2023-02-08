6 Clever Ways To Beat Toxic People At Their Own Mind Games

The world is filled with a lot of interesting people. Some are genuine and good-hearted, while others have bad intentions.

There are some people that try to take advantage of others by playing minds games. They do this by using any toxic tools they have at their disposal.

Knowing when someone is being authentic with you versus when they are playing with your emotions can help you sidestep any negativity.

TikToker Bella Avila recently shared a video where she broke down some of the mind games people play and how to overcome them.

6 Ways Outsmart People Who Play Mind Games

1. Ignore them.

Toxic behavior: The silent treatment

The silent treatment is a well-known tool usually associated with narcissism. It is a form of punishment that is typically used to punish a person for holding you accountable.

If you find that someone is doing this to you and failing to take responsibility for their actions, return the favor.

Avoid communicating with them until they are ready to acknowledge their mistakes. Leave the ball in their court.

2. Put the spotlight back on them.

Toxic behavior: Condescending jokes

They say jokes can sometimes be based on real underlying feelings toward someone. And people who are toxic know how to crack insulting jokes at your expense under the guise of harmless fun.

When this happens, instead of letting it slide, confront them with clarifying questions. Pretend you are attempting to better understand their humor.

Doing this will catch them off guard and put them on notice that they cannot throw insults your way, playing or not.

3. Disengage and walk away.

Toxic behavior: Gaslighting

Gaslighting is what some people call "playing in your face." Gaslighting is when you have clear evidence of the truth, and someone tries to convince you that your eyes and ears are misleading you.

If someone is gaslighting you, know that they are trying to insult your intelligence. They are intent on being dishonest with you and with themselves.

The only option you have is to completely disengage. Don’t argue or fight to make them believe you. Simply shut up and walk away. Resistance is futile.

4. Don't take the bait.

Toxic behavior: Projecting insecurities

People who project their own insecurities on others do it as a way to cope with their feelings of inferiority.

It is the feeling that "if I can’t do it, neither can you." Telling your goals and ambition to an insecure person will likely be met with doubt and negativity.

The most important lesson here is to avoid internalizing their self-doubt and making it your own. Their insecurity really has nothing to do with you and is something they need to deal with on their own.

5. Judge them based on their actions.

Toxic behavior: Fake ignorance

If you ever experienced someone feigning ignorance to avoid the consequences of their actions or behavior, it can be incredibly frustrating.

This act, also known as "playing stupid" or "playing dumb" is something you need to recognize without reacting.

Take them at their word that they were unaware, but switch your focus to what they do. Actions speak louder than words and theirs will speak volumes.

6. Respond with empathy.

Toxic behavior: Guilt-tripping

There will be times in your life when you have to just say no. As a result, there are people who will do their best to make you feel bad about it.

If someone is trying to make you feel guilty about doing what’s in your own best interest, empathize, but stick to your guns.

Dysfunctional people will want you to put their needs ahead of yours. Trust your gut and stand strong in your beliefs and intentions.

