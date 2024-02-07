3 Zodiac Signs Rebel Against Change On February 8, 2024

February 8, 2024, gives three zodiac signs the chance to show the person they love who they really are. While it's not all as mysterious as that sounds, what we might find happening on this day, mainly because we are very influenced by the transit of Sun square Uranus, what we reveal about ourselves may not be what another person can handle.

Still, that's not to say we should change anything, as we've taken a long time to 'become' the person we are on this day, and we should be proud of our efforts. For three zodiac signs, this day may show up as one that brings resistance, mainly in the form of 'them' resisting 'us.'

We have no intention of changing for them, so they had better start accepting who we are. Being that we love and respect them, it would be pretty heartbreaking to think that our partners can't get with the program that is, essentially ... our lives.

What Sun square Uranus brings out in three zodiac signs is a desire for independence, unpredictable behavior and a lot of resistance to authority. We want a buddy in this. we want someone to be with us 'through the revolution,' and even though we think we're the coolest thing in the world, we may find that our romantic partners aren't able to perceive us as 'cool.' Our eccentric ways may even turn them off. I didn't see that coming.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for February 8, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

"Here I am." You are bold and forthright on this day, February 8, 2024, and you pull no punches. You want people to see that while you are a down-to-earth person who means to get things done, you are also somewhat sensitive.

You do not wish to be thought of as a pushover. While it would never be assumed that anyone could get over on you, Leo, the truth is that you are still a human being ... and a sensitive one, at that.

During this day's transit, Sun square Uranus, you will be very truthful with yourself about certain realities in your life. One, you aren't about to change your ways for anyone. Two, your romantic partner doesn't seem to understand you, and this really upsets you. You feel as though you are bringing your best self to the situation, and there they are, not fully accepting you as you are. That stings and makes you feel very uptight on February 8, 2024.

What would be a good idea for you, Leo, is to let them think whatever they need to think, as you aren't here to prove you are anything other than who you are. They can adapt to you and your ways and still love you for who you are. This day, February 8, 2024, has them judging you over things you cannot help. During Sun square Uranus, the emphasis is on acceptance. The more you can apply this to your own life, the better off this day will be for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now and then, you have one of those days where you yell at inanimate objects and blame things like the TV remote for all the woes in the world. You are clearly unable to face anything within yourself, leading you to think you aren't what you want to be. You will use the people in your life to back up your raging self-loathing. You do this by blaming them for not understanding you as if it's 'all' their fault and none of your own.

Yes, that seems like a very harsh report, Virgo, and on February 8, 2024, you may take to self-pity ... but you are so much more than this. You don't know how to get anyone to understand that you aren't thrilled with putting yourself down, even if it ends up looking like it's someone else you're putting down. In the end, everyone knows you are dissatisfied with yourself, although that doesn't make it any easier for them.

What's best for you during the transit of Sun square Uranus is to merely accept that we all go through these kinds of ups and downs and that this kind of behavior doesn't have to overrule you. You can be the kindest, sweetest person on Earth. While this transit may have you feeling a little 'too' down on yourself, know that this is just temporary. But also know that it's up to you to haul yourself out of this funk.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, something in your life didn't go according to plan, and you don't like it. Nor do you wish to figure it out because, as it stands, on February 8, 2024, you did not get what you wanted. This has to do with love, and if you think too long on the topic, you'll get angry.

That's what starts taking over during the transit of Sun square Uranus. While this transit doesn't inspire anger, it does inspire the idea of looking at our differences. What you don't want to discover is that you are 'too' different, and that's why this particular 'love' issue didn't work out.

You are a master of denial, and you'll use those superpowers on this day, February 8, 2024, to show yourself that nothing is wrong. The only problem with that is that you don't believe it ... not where it counts. Being that the person you liked isn't here to smooth your emotions or cuddle you back into feeling loved, you'll put up a wall that disallows feeling. You don't want to know the truth. It's that simple.

What you can do to help yourself out on this day, February 8, 2024, during the transit of Sun square Uranus, is to know that there are other things you can pay attention to. Yes, you are the one who controls your pace. If you can't handle something right now, you know you will eventually handle it. Until then, however, you should find a pleasant distraction and lose yourself. You will be fine. This isn't the end of the world, and you know it.

