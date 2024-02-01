3 Zodiac Signs Are Better Off Single On February 2, 2024

When we think about being single, on our own, or just plain not in a relationship at this point in our lives, oftentimes, we attribute this kind of thought process to a reaction of sorts.

Perhaps we've been hurt, and we don't want to make the same mistake again, or maybe the whole dating process and 'getting to know a person' thing is something that we don't have enough time for.

The desire to be single isn't always a reaction, however. During this day's transit, the Moon opposite Jupiter, on February 2, 2024, we will see that for three zodiac signs, what we've got here is a completely original thought.

The truth is that some people are simply into living life on their own terms, and during Moon opposite Jupiter, those terms may be defined as 'single.'

We don't feel we owe anyone a status update on February 2, 2024, nor do we believe that what we do with our romantic lives is of anyone's business. We resent being considered lonely losers because the choice is ours: we choose to be single.

This didn't just happen to us because we tried and failed. Some of us actually want to be single and without a partner because it suits our personality better. We know who we are, and we know what's best for ourselves.

Zodiac signs who are better off single on February 2, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's one thing you know, it's how to live your own life on your own terms. You may not always make people happy by being so independent, but you also do not feel you owe anyone an explanation for how you live or why you do what you do. On February 2, 2024, you will feel very good about your personal choices, and one of these choices is being and remaining single.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll be very much in touch with your own expansive nature; Jupiter tends to work on you in this regard, awakening the appreciation for your own choices. You know what you're doing, and you are glad that you listen to your heart. Being in a relationship is a wonderful thing, and you can fully admit that, but you know yourself very well, and at this point, you are happiest on your own.

Nobody can deny that you do well on your own, Libra, and while there are people in your life who will continuously try to hook you up with friends, you might feel as though you are bombarded by the will of others. They need to leave you alone; you don't feel hostile about their pushiness, and you are appreciative of their concern, but as you very well know, they have nothing to worry about. You have made your choice, and if you are happy this way.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Being in a relationship was always what you believed was the only way to live for you. You've spent so much of your time in romantic relationships, and you've learned so much about what it's like to be with another person on this very intimate level. It's given you the opportunity to know what romantic experience really is, and at this point in your life, you've grown to a new kind of maturity, showing you that you are better off on your own...single.

This is a choice, and it's one you will stick with for a while, Capricorn. On February 2, 2024, you will see that there is no reason for you to get involved with anyone new and that you enjoy the time away from this kind of commitment. You are happy to experience all that life has to offer you, and during the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you will see that freedom is an option as well, and one that is very alluring to you.

You have nothing against being in love or being in a romantic relationship; you simply want to give yourself a chance at being alone, as this option seems very appealing to you; in fact, it seems just as appealing to be single as it does to be partnered.

You think all people should try it, in fact, and that being single is the most underrated 'relationship status' of them all. You like being who you are, and you are quite willing to remain single until your next phase comes around.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being single is exactly what it's cracked up to be, and even though getting to this place came with pain and loss, you feel that now, as of this day, February 2, 2024, you are quite capable of handling the single life. This doesn't mean you are out and about, dating everyone you want, because there's a good chance that being single, to you, means being alone ... happily.

During Moon opposite Jupiter, you will see that you are able to provide yourself with all the entertainment and stimulation that you need; you aren't dependent on another person for love, and you don't really need it coming from another source. You are happy alone and glad that your life turned out this way. Feeling depressed over being single is silly and unnecessary, though you see people becoming very stressed over the idea.

Fortunately, you are not 'people.' You are just you, and you follow the beat of your own drummer, and that beat has you feeling just fine over the way life has turned out. You love being single because you are not lonely or depressed. You have loved, and you have lost, and you have enough experience to be able to kick back and simply appreciate that life has many facets, and some of them are about being on one's own, living as a single person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.