3 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships This Week

The week is February 5 - 11, 2024, and some of us have already been preparing for what's ahead. We've been thinking about ending our relationships, but we want to do it amicably and with whatever degree of grace we can muster up. Three zodiac signs have had this breakup in mind for a while, and well, it just might be time.

This week's transits may help us separate from loved ones that we've realized are perhaps not for us. Whether we see toxic traits in these soon-to-be-ex partners or friends or we foresee trouble in the future, we know that we can no longer stay with these people.

With Mercury in Aquarius opening the week, we'll be following our hearts, and if our hearts tell us we need to skedaddle, then we will do just that. Moon square Neptune will have us predicting a sordid future if we don't get a move on, and Mars in harmony with Neptune might make our departure less than graceful if we're not careful. We have a New Moon coming this week, and for many of us, this represents where we want to go with our lives. These zodiac signs will begin the process of ending a particular relationship this week.

Zodiac signs who may fall out of love and end their relationships the week of February 5 - 11, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may find that during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you are not only eager to end the relationship and start again with someone new but also that your patience is at an all-time low and that this could potentially be hurtful to your partner. This bold-faced obviousness will hit you midweek as you come to realize that you aren't here to hurt this person. You merely want to get away from them.

You need to understand that breaking up may be imminent, but you and your partner don't necessarily have to go at each other's throats just because the shot was fired, and now both of you know the ending is near. If you can handle this with grace and kindness, you will feel much better about yourself after it's completed. Try to remain calm and know that this person is not your enemy, Leo.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 5 and 8. You're looking at how you feel about the act of breaking up very harshly, and so much of it seems rough for you simply because you've got the Sun with the Moon and Sun square Uranus influencing your choices.

You may fluctuate from being very adamant about getting your way to wanting to cave to your partner's whims during this time. If you are really serious about breaking up, then don't extend this beyond the week. Make it happen, or forever hold your peace, Leo.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you know is something you didn't necessarily share with your romantic partner, and that is that you fell out of love a long, long time ago. Now, it's only hitting you that you really can't take another day of this pretense; you aren't in a romance. This is a prison for you, and the saddest part about it is that your partner doesn't see it this way.

So, you will have to stand up and do the right thing, which means you should let them go. You can't continue on this way, and even though their presence has brought you a good degree of security, you know that this cannot last and that it will be up to you to end it properly and once and for all. This holds much dread for you, but if you don't make it happen, it will remain in a limbo state for the rest of your lives.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 5, 7, and 9. The last thing in this lifetime that you will ever surrender is your ability to choose, and this is one of the reasons you feel you need to end the relationship.

Your partner is a control freak, and you can't be controlled, nor will you ever be able to let that happen. What gives you the strength of conviction this week are the transits of Mercury in Aquarius, Moon trine Uranus, Venus trine Uranus, and Moon square Uranus. Do what you've set out to do, and don't look back, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You can't help but feel what you feel naturally, and everything in your body and soul tells you that whatever this relationship once was, it no longer is. You don't want to have to keep up appearances, as you have no interest in pleasing an audience of family members who expect things of you that you cannot provide for them, namely a functioning romance.

What ends this week ended a while back, and the two of you know it, but the two of you are also like-minded in so much as you are both loathe to admit that anything's 'really' wrong. Now, during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you know that you've crossed the point of no return and that 'something's gotta give' as they say. This is the week you step up and do what is necessary.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 6, 8. Neptune energy has you feeling as though you are perfectly justified in ending this romance because you simply do not feel as though your partner understands you, and this will be particularly obvious during Moon square Neptune, Mars with Neptune, and the Moon in harmony with Neptune. This one is on you, Pisces, and you will have to be strong if you're going to see this through. This is what you want, and you will have to remain cool throughout all of it. Good luck.

