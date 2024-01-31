3 Zodiac Signs Who Handle Challenges Well On February 1, 2024

While we all want to usher in this first day of February with a smile and an open heart, there will be three zodiac signs here who will be slightly intimidated by our own need to succeed.

We have great intentions on this day, but we may also scare ourselves into backing out of some of the 'big plans' we have in mind for ourselves. We are strong-willed — and willing, but the timing may feel off. We may find that during this day's transit, Moon square Pluto, we have ourselves a 'false start.'

First of all, it's OK. If our hearts are in the right place, then taking one more day to accomplish 'everything' is just fine and dandy. The three zodiac signs that may find February 1, 2024, to be difficult feel this way only because we've put too much pressure on ourselves to begin with. We aren't working with time, and our pacing is off; that's fine. Nobody stays this way forever. We will attempt it all tomorrow if need be.

What's known about Moon square Pluto is that we recognize a dire need for change and transformation, which scares us. It's inevitable and worthwhile, but it will take much effort and stoic concentration, so we may shy away from it. It's not as seismic as we think, and perhaps that's why we take this day 'off' to plan and work it out on our timing. It's all good — keep that in mind.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 1, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On February 1, 2024, you may get this idea into your mind that perhaps you've bitten off more than you can chew as you find yourself in a situation that feels overwhelming and just plain hard to deal with. Now, on the one hand, you may be right about that 'more than you can chew' thing, as you have put yourself in a tight squeeze, and you may not be able to handle what you've gotten yourself into.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you have all the right intentions, but you simply may not be ready to handle the workload that you somehow got yourself into, and that's going to frustrate you and make you feel as though you can't handle anything. Now, that's just not true, Virgo; think of this day as a barometer for what you can and what you can't do. It doesn't mean you're finished. It only means that you need a reality check.

What you can do to feel more at ease on this day, February 1, 2024, is to understand that you have enormous expectations of yourself and that, in a way, is unfair to you. So, take your time and know that this is only a small pitstop along the way to success that isn't dependent on getting it all done in one day. You are progressing rapidly, and you will have all you want. Just forgive yourself for this one episode and allow yourself to move on at your own pace.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you see a date like February 1, 2024, you get yourself so excited to think that if anyone can handle a new beginning, it's you, Capricorn. You are fantastic at starting things up, and so, if by chance you can't get things rolling or on full speed during this day while Moon square Pluto is in the sky, then you might end up feeling as though you've failed yourself. This is what happens when you put too much pressure on yourself to succeed in ways that are just not available to you on this day.

You are very ambitious, so you envision dreams of grandeur, which is lovely but, at times, impossible to create, especially if the situations are not in your favor. While you are someone who believes they create their fate, it's often hard for you to think that you can't just 'create' yourself out of a dire situation. Well, welcome to real life. You may be a magical person, Capricorn, but you aren't in control of everything. Big lesson there.

So, if you are to turn this day around for yourself, then just step back and realize that it's just the first day of the month and that you have plenty of time to 'get it done.' Knowing that Moon square Pluto is hovering around you is what might have you second-guessing yourself. Do not worry about racing to the finish line. If the starting whistle hasn't been blown yet, then you really have nothing to worry about. Give yourself a break, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Alright. You are looking at a situation that doesn't appeal to you, and your natural method of denial is not working either. You want to shut out the negative and stay believing in something that is clearly not working out according to your plan, and it's very hard to find peace on February 1, 2024. With Moon square Pluto as the ruling transit of the day, you may feel as though you are being forced into accepting a chance you really don't want to deal with.

You may find that you will still pull away from the truth at this point, as this truth is something you feel you can justify into a new fantasy. You are quite clearly not going to accept the change that begs you not to ignore it, and being that you are a highly intelligent person, sooner or later, you will accept this truth. You will deal with it all, and you recognize this as inevitable.

So that you don't drive yourself crazy on this day, February 1, 2024, you might try to meditate on and contemplate the actions that didn't work out the way you intended for them to. What you can do to make yourself happy on this day, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, is come to accept that change is worth accepting and that there's a bright side to all of it. You just need to see that it's not all doom and gloom if you don't get your way. You will be just fine, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.