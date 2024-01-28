3 Zodiac Signs Finally Hear An Apology On January 29, 2024

It's a topsy-turvy kind of day, and we've got an oddball transit to help us make sense of it. On January 29, 2024, we will see how Mars trine Uranus swoops in to bring three zodiacs some unexpected news.

We will receive apologies, just as we thought we'd never get them. We gave up hope, and when we knew in our hearts that we'd never hear those words, "I'm sorry," we got them. That's the oddness of Mars trine Uranus at work.

Behind this transit is the power and fury of Mars, working in trine with the unique and sometimes bizarre power of Uranus. What we get, or rather, what three zodiac signs will get out of this combo, is a shift in the universe. What we thought was impossible is not only possible; it's probable.

And that is why the vibe is set up for us to receive word from someone we thought would never contact us. We may have held a grudge, or we may have expected an apology from this person, something that lets us know that they are taking responsibility for their previous actions.

We hold so tight to this expectation that we leave no space for anything else. That is why, when we give up on this expectation, it comes to us. Interesting.

Zodiac signs who finally hear an apology on January 29, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Well, the last thing you'd ever expect is for that one person from your past to reach out with an apology literally. You might end up laughing; it's so funny, but it's also nerve-wracking as much as you really don't want much to do with this person, even if it's to accept or reject their flimsy apology. Too little, too late, or simply way too intense for you to handle at this time, on January 30, 2024.

During the transit of Mars trine Uranus, you will see that this person, who is, by the way, someone you really can't stand, will extend ye olde olive branch your way, and you'll do all you can to stop yourself from bursting out laughing. You don't want their apology, mainly because you feel you've waited way too long for it, and now that they are finally coming round to give it, you have very little interest in anything they have to say.

So, you will receive this apology on this day, January 30, 2024, and it will feel like nothingness to the billionth power. Why did they bother, you'll wonder. There is absolutely nothing more impotent in the universe than anything this person could say to you, and so, during Mars trine Uranus, you will gracefully accept their 'word' and tell them thank you and goodbye.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

At first, the idea of that one person coming to you with an apology might bring out the sweet side of your nature, where you like to be the 'bigger person' who forgives and forgets. That is, until you hear the sound of that person's voice. There's a good chance that on January 30, 2024, they will call you and ask for your patience as they deliver their long-overdue apology to you.

While you never really knew if they'd ever even bother to take responsibility for their past actions, you also grew into someone who forgives easily and lets things go. And so, when you hear from this person during this day's transit of Mars trine Uranus, you will intend to be forgiving, but that other side of you will rise to the surface, and you'll find that you are much angrier than you claim to be.

You don't like what this person did to you, and the truth is, you never forgot it...not a minute of it. You'd like to 'forgive to live,' but you have an ego in the game, and now that this person has decided to come forth with this watery apology, you might not find that you're as detached as all that. You could take it or leave it, Leo, and because Mars trine Uranus could bring out hostility, you will more than likely challenge this person. You may accept their apology, but they won't get away without hearing your rebuttal.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are always someone who can be trusted to forgive and let bygones be bygones, and on this day, January 30, 2024, you will once again be in the position of being that person who needs an apology. This doesn't please you, however, because you are starting to think of yourself as someone who is perhaps too forgiving, which might imply that you have acted like a doormat. You have changed. You are no longer that forgiving and transits like Mars trine Uranus let you know this.

And so, when you receive your long-awaited apology on this day, January 30, 2024, you will graciously accept it, but you will not forget what happened. You aren't going to make a big deal about it, as you are so very seriously NOT into confrontation, but you will let this person know that while you accept their apology, you aren't interested in making another go of it. You are finished with them, and you'll make that clear.

Whatever has happened is now water under the bridge, and yes, they did owe you an apology. However, now that they've come through with this grand statement of guilt and remorse, you feel as though it's all completed. There is no need to ask how they are or to act in any other way than the one that comes naturally to you. You are happy to move on, and you are fine with accepting the apology while letting them know nothing is left. Now, both of you can move on and go your own ways.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.