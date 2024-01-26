Uranus is in Taurus and will station direct on January 27, 2024. Find out how this improves the astrology forecast and horoscopes for each zodiac sign on this day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Yay, you can start to see improvements in your finances. Uranus is now officially direct, which means some of the crazy things that have happened over the last six months can start to loosen their grip on your life. You may find a side gig or begin your own business. You might find a part-time or a new job now if you're looking. Be sure to send out resumes and fish for things that could pay you better than where you re now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You tend to speak from the heart and say things as you see them. But now that Uranus is direct, you can be more vocal and expressive. Lately, it may have been a challenging time in the area of speaking. But with the planet of crazy changes forward facing, you might find the stamina and endurance to do what you need to do for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What are the odds? You may run into an old friend from 'back in the day' now that Uranus is stationed direct. While it's always catch up with someone you used to know, remember that lots of time has passed and the relationship has changed, so you will still want to vet this person. It's good to let people earn their trust when time passes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Who are your friends, Cancer? Now that Uranus has been stationed directly, you may feel like getting to know others. You may initiate a membership program or social event to meet others. You may decide to simply use things like LinkedIn, Facebook, or some other social media feature to say what you need to say without having to go to various locations.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Life can change in an instant. You may get a fast and secure promotion or job at the company you're with, even if you're in an internship. Now that Uranus is direct to dress the best you can and be a team player. Good things can happen for you and to you. So be open to it and dress the part.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've been pushing through and keeping busy, and now it's time to reward some of your hard work and ethics. Uranus direct makes travel seem like something fun to do and to experience. Try a cruise or check out a new ship or port you've never been to before. You may consider traveling through a remote club and visiting an exotic country and putting a few fresh stamps on your passport.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life can change on a dime, and one person's blessings can become yours, too. During Uranus direct, a significant other or a friend may come into some money. As a result, they may provide you with something you need to help make life easier for you. You may receive a financial gift, a token of appreciation or an item of value you will love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love can sometimes be restrictive, but it's hard to know when life is a little chaotic. During Uranus direct, the dust can finally begin to settle, helping you process feelings better and have clarity on your emotions. You may decide to end a relationship or go fully committed. Either way, being 100 percent all in with the person you love matters.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to be flexible and able to roll with whatever life hands you. However, now that Uranus is direct, you may find it easier to set and stick to a routine. You may find a simpler way to do something you have always done since Uranus also rules unconventional thinking. You can view problems in a unique way and capture a solution that you didn't see before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Who can predict romance? You may have a strike of Cupid's arrow in your heart once Uranus stations direct. You could encounter an old flame or meet someone new and exchange a knowing glance. You can tap into this energy and foster a romantic interlude with your current partner. There are lots of ways to make the most of Uranus direct in your creativity and romantic sector.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Home life can be a bit crazy during the holidays and new year, and it's about this time when things start to settle down. You may find that you can make sense of a routine that didn't work for a few months, but now you feel more comfortable with it. Life can begin to return back to normal. That's good news.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some things are best left not said, and other times, you must say tough things for a relationship to progress. There's a lot of unknown energy in the air, but don't let it alarm you. With Uranus turning direct, today would make for a wonderful time to gain clarity through a bold, unexpected, and truthful chat with someone special to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.