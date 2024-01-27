3 Zodiac Signs Lose Feelings For Someone On January 28, 2024

Saturn's energy is wreaking havoc on many of us on this day, January 28, 2024. We might even find ourselves looking up to the sky with an expression that asks, 'Why?' We may feel like the victims of chance or that it's all just too much to take. We are balancing this, that, and the other, and for some of us, numbness might just kick in.

Three zodiac signs that experience this phenomenon will know that they simply have to switch off their emotions if they're going to survive the day mentally.

We all have days like this when we feel overwhelmed to the point where we can hardly even express ourselves correctly. It's OK, though. It's just what we do as human beings, and in a way, it's self-defense.

If there's a transit to match our emotional state on this day, January 28, 2024, it's the one called Moon opposite Saturn, as this is the cosmic aspect that rules over emotional shutdowns.

We may present as cold individuals, perhaps even cruel ... but we are no such thing. We are merely inundated with 'stuff' that we can't handle, and the only way we can breathe is by taking a step back so that we can switch off all feelings. These three zodiac signs have been down this road before; it's what we must do to survive.

These zodiac signs lose feelings for someone on January 28, 2024:

1. Aries, you know that you can hold on to an enormous amount of emotion.

You can bottle it up, or you can spew it all over, but when it comes to emotional volatility, you're up there with the big boys, as they say. Emotions are not something you can generally squash down. Oh, you may control them, but rarely do you pretend they don't exist. During Moon opposite Saturn on January 28, 2024, you will experience a reason to pull the kill switch for the first time.

You don't ordinarily get yourself to a point where you simply shut down emotionally. Still, now and then, you find that something just 'gets to you,' and on January 28, 2024, you may find yourself switching off your emotions to get through the day. There may be someone in your life who has pushed their luck ... or pushed you to your limit, and shutting down on them is your only response ... and it's real.

During Moon opposite Saturn, you aren't faking it. You're not just 'acting cold,' you are completely frozen as this is the only way you can cope with the reality at hand. You have been pushed, and this is how you react. It's fine, and you'll get past it, but when push comes to shove in your life on January 28, 2024, during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you shut down—point blank. Done is done.

2. Leo, you're closing the door.

What you will be dealing with on this day, January 28, 2024, is the idea that something has closed to you, and that could mean a window of opportunity or a chance that needed to be taken that you didn't take. This day comes with a major lesson for you, and that is that the door doesn't stay open forever and that if you think you need to go through that door, then make your move now. Knowing that you blew it makes you feel like withdrawing into self-pity, but in your case, it will seem more like you are turning off your emotions in order to deal with it.

OK, so now you know. Your big opportunity was offered to someone else, and you are no longer in the running for whatever it offered. It's over, and now, on January 28, 2024, you have to deal with it, and so, with the support of the Moon opposite Saturn, you deal with it by turning off your emotional intake button. You cannot hear another 'bad thing.' You're done for the day, cooked, burnt to a crisp.

Will you move on easily? Of course you will, Leo. You are a Leo, after all, and nothing really stops you. However, it's on this day, January 28, 2024, that you feel as though the only way to get through it is to shut down completely. Yes, yes, tomorrow is another day and all that, and you'll get to it when it gets here, but for now, during Moon opposite Saturn, you are emotionally incapable of grasping the truth. On your own time, Leo. It's all OK.

3. Scorpio, shutting down emotionally is something you've practically mastered as an art.

So when something pushes you over the edge, as it will on this day, January 28, 2024, you will resort to your constant standby state, which is emotional shutdown. You can turn off those emotions in a split second, as this is the only way you can cope with the enormity of the world at times. This doesn't make you a bad person; it means that you will do what is necessary if you are to spare yourself a migraine.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn, you will see that there's an obstacle in your way that angers you. You aren't sure what to do about it, as you cannot control what 'it' does, and the gravity of what 'it' represents is too gigantic for your mind to deal with on this day, January 28, 2024, that you simply shut it off. This works for you. Denial works for you, and if the rest of the world likes to condemn you for 'not taking responsibility,' then that is their problem.

You can only deal with one thing at a time on this day, and if that one thing is so enormous that you become emotionally overwhelmed, then it will trigger you into shutting your emotions off. You do this when the pressure is too great, and during Moon opposite Saturn, you will see that the pressure is not only too great for you to deal with, but your ability to shut it down is even greater. You do what you can, Scorpio and all of it is necessary.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.