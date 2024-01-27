January 28 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

We may find that this day, January 28, 2024, is pretty much a great day all around. While it's nice to think that we'll be on great terms with the people in our lives who mean the most to us, we can also keep in our hearts the idea that the chances of career success are big on this day, too. And you know how that goes: if work goes well, then love falls right into place. No stress, no mess.

While we have several amazing transits working for us on this day, we will see that the ruling aspect is Venus trine Jupiter, and it is here to broaden our minds and let us feel safe, secure and happy in our romantic relationships. For three zodiac signs, this transit couldn't come at a more appropriate moment. You know how we sometimes 'ask for a sign'? Well, Venus trine Jupiter is our signal, and it's telling us that 'everything is going to be OK.' Nice.

January 28, 2024, lets these three zodiac signs know that there's nothing to fear and that walking into February of '24 will be 'all hooked up.' If we thought we had a slow start, we can rest assured that we are now, finally, on our way. We are making noticeable progress in our relationships on this day and that gives us cause for celebration.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 28, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

An interesting thing that will happen to you on this day, January 28, 2024, is that you will be able to stay positive and keep yourself believing that you are, indeed, due for an upbeat day that could possibly turn into an upbeat life. You want to believe that you can do it, and you want to know that just because you're in a love affair that feels so good, it doesn't necessarily mean that somehow you're going to blow it. During this day's transit, Venus trines Jupiter, you will see that you do stand a chance at romantic success.

You feel inspired and caring on this day, which opens up the floodgates of kindness for you. What you give on January 28, 2024, seems to double up for you in terms of how much you get back; your love is reciprocated and returned, and it all makes you feel as though there really is something here in this romantic relationship that you can believe in. This day comes with the kind of hope that is not easily given up on.

During Venus trine Jupiter, you see that you're not being shut out of the love game and that you have just as much potential as the next person. You are entitled to happiness, Gemini, and there's just something about this day that has you believing in it, and that feels mighty good. Stay with it. Stick to the belief that you have every right to be a part of this loving existence that you've created for yourself, knowing it can and will last.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

January 28, brings you serendipitous timing and good news. You now feel that the answer to your question, 'Is everything going to work out with my relationship?' has been met with 'yes, it's all going to be OK.' During the transit of Venus trine Jupiter, good news like this is just par for the course; we're all in line for a love promotion during this transit, and you, Leo, have been waiting to see if it's really true. It is.

What's especially obvious for you and your romantic partner on this day, January 28, 2024, is that all the animosity and antagonistic behavior of the past seems to have melted away, as if you've both realized that you have something precious here and that you shouldn't mess with it, as if it's something that can always snap back. Wise choice, Leo, and one that is supported by the transit of Venus trine Jupiter.

Perhaps you and your partner have come to understand that a love like yours is not a dime a dozen and that love is really a thing in your life that needs to be honored and cherished. Both you and your partner will be able to congratulate yourselves on a job well done, meaning you are both now aware that this really is precious and that knowing it is what makes it all the more real.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've taken liberties during your season in Aquarius, and while some of that has worked out well for you, you've seen that it's also given you some kind of right to be lazy when it comes to your love life. You see this very clearly now that the month is ending, and on this particular day, January 28, 2024, you will notice that things cannot go on with this kind of attitude. The love is there, but the effort is too lax, and during Venus trine Jupiter, all that changes.

And not only does it change, you are the one who insists on this change, as you realize that what you have is very important to you. You've seen how things can fall apart if they are not paid proper attention to, and the last thing you want to see falling apart is your beautiful romantic life...because you've got something good, Aquarius, and whether you appreciate it or not, you will, and you will even more if it slips away, which you will not do, because Venus trine Jupiter will not allow you to.

You've needed this kind of attitude change, and you are glad to come to your senses again finally. You also think that your partner might need an adjustment as well, as they have fallen into the same pattern as you have regarding lazy behavior. With the two of you in agreement on the idea that change is necessary, you are heading towards inevitable success. You are heavily supported on this day, during Venus trine Jupiter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.