3 Zodiac Signs Friendships Improve On January 27, 2024

Friendships can be tricky, especially when we feel something needs to be said, yet both parties slink back on owning up to the truth. On January 27, 2024, three zodiac signs will experience a rift in their friendship that needs someone to step up and begin the process of mending the damage. The good part? It will happen, and it is made possible because of the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars.

We've all had those moments in our friendships where we know that we've either crossed the line or that they have, and there's that invisible 'weird' feeling of 'something has gone wrong.' Good friends cannot abide by this feeling. During Mercury conjunct Mars, we will see that the three zodiac signs who will experience this tension will be able to rise above with good, solid communication skills ... this will bring us closer to our friends.

Getting over a 'problem' in a friendship is an instant step in the right direction, and friendships can grow forever if we remain mindful. During the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars on January 27, 2024, we will find that saving the friendship is not only a good thing, but it's also the first step in what may end up as a lifelong best friendship. It is always a wonderful and worthwhile experience.

Friendships improve for three zodiac signs on January 27, 2024:

1. Sagittarius, you and a friend have established an absolutely awesome rapport.

You both believe you can say anything to each other and be listened to. This is rare, and in your way, you've both sworn to the idea that you could never breach this sacred bond by lying to each other or keeping something quiet so as not to rock the boat.

You relish your conversations with this friend, and should an uncomfortable moment between the two of you arise, you will nip it in the bud.

During the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars, you'll find that it's quite easy to not only express yourself with this friend but to get out of line a little, meaning that on January 27, 2024, you might sound a little 'too' offensive, in the way you take liberties with this person, simply because you've gotten so used to them hearing you out. It's all OK, though, Sagittarius; you will say a little too much on this day, and you might even come across as accusatory.

During Mercury conjunct Mars, you feel free to speak, and for a Sagittarius, that could be dangerous ... for others, as we Sag's really like to lay it on thick once we get going. What brings your friendship closer together is the idea that you can apologize and take responsibility for your blunders on this day, January 17, 2024. Carry on. There's nothing here to see.

2. Aquarius, you understand that people have flaws.

For example, if you are friends with a Sagittarius like above, then you already know how blunt they can be. Suppose that bluntness is not restricted to a Sagittarius friend of yours. In that case, you may find that conversations you have on this day, January 27, 2024, during Mercury conjunct Mars, are heated talks that may end up in you feeling a little oppressed by your friend's heated delivery. That's OK. You feel that you and this friend have established yourself as secure and that anger will arise and tempers will flare.

It's only human to have the occasional moments of 'yikes, that was severe!' You will definitely have one of those moments on this day, January 27, 2024. Mercury conjunct Mars brings out the aggressiveness in friendship, and while that's generally what you love and respect about this one friend of yours, their behavior on this day might shock you. Then again, you realize that they are this way because you haven't restricted them.

What you will notice is that your friendship improves through conflict, and while you don't want to always be at each other's throats, you can't help but get a warm feeling knowing that there's nothing that can tear you apart. If one person is remiss, they apologize freely and without an ego-pull. This friendship is for the ages, and you prove it to each other every time you speak together.

3. Pisces, there is that one person that you just love.

They are a lifelong friend of yours, and no matter when you resume your conversations, it's as if you've never stopped. This is someone you can pick up with after a few years; there's no time gap to think of. You, too, are 'lifers,' and your friendship is the kind that grows over the years as the two of you mature and experience life away from each other.

On January 27, 2024, you will reunite once again for a series of communications that will once again flip you out. It's amazing to think that this friendship has lasted this long, and there is certainly no evidence to show that it won't continue forever. During the important transit of Mercury conjunct Mars, you'll see that you always have interesting things to bring up. The conversation is never dull and always worthy of being paid close attention to.

It is because of Mercury conjunct Mars that the conversation that you and this special friend of yours will have on this day, January 27, 2024, seems so extra-meaningful; you are sharing your life experience with them, and that experience grows. When you share it with this person, it's as if the two of you experience it together. This bonds the two of you and brings you even closer. On January 27, 2024, you will realize that this person is, indeed, someone you cherish as dear to your heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.