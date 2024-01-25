3 Zodiac Signs Miss Being Single On January 26, 2024

There's a very good chance that on January 26, 2024, many of us might desire the kind of liberation that comes with being single. We may be perfectly happy with our mates, but during the transit of the Moon square Uranus, we tend to fantasize about what it would be like to be single. Ah, the good ol' days.

Let's reiterate: this isn't about being unhappy in the romance. For three zodiac signs, the happiness might be very obvious, but there's always that 'other' thing, and it has to do with knowing we are 'trapped.' We may love our romantic partners with all of our hearts, but because we agreed to a committed relationship, we tend to feel stifled at times ... and that might very well be 'all in our heads.'

During Moon square Uranus, we examine how our minds may play tricks on us. We recognize that we are happy and that this isn't a rebellion. We are also one with the idea that our partners have done no wrong to make us feel this way. What we DO feel, however, is that we wish we could just turn back the hands of time for the sake of remembering what it's like to be free. We crave the single life during Moon square Uranus, on January 26, 2024.

Three zodiac signs miss the single life on January 26, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh, the irony. All you've wanted is to feel safe, secure, and in a relationship that promises you fidelity and commitment, and here you are on this day, January 26, 2024, dreaming of a single life. OK, it happens, Aries, and in all reality, there's nothing wrong with it, nor is what you're feeling a rare thing. You are in a good, solid relationship now, and the thing is, during transits like Moon square Uranus, our romantic minds tend to wander.

It can't be helped. This doesn't mean that you are unsatisfied or that there's 'trouble in paradise.' It only means that you're a little antsy, and you can't help but think that maybe being single might lighten your load a bit ... just because. What you're more than likely doing is getting stuck in the idea that being single 'was so cool,' and now that you're with someone, it seems ideal. You know, however, that for you, it is not.

So, in a way, you're a prisoner of your mind on this day, January 26, 2024. It's a case of 'the lawn is always greener on the other side of the fence.' You know that you wouldn't be happy if you were single, and you dread the idea of not being with the person you are with right now; so, it's all about fantasy. During Moon square Uranus, you'll give yourself to the fantasy, which ironically is much less appealing than the reality.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may find that you look back at the times in your life when you were single with fondness and appreciation for the person you once were. On January 26, 2024, you may even get it into your mind that it's better to be single than to be partnered, but you also know that whenever you are single, you only want to be with someone in a committed relationship. During Moon square Uranus, the difference between the two becomes blurred.

You really enjoy being in a committed relationship, and you love showing up for your partner, as they really do love you to pieces. However, sometimes you just wish you were on your own. It's not so much about getting away from the relationship you're in but more along the lines of touching base with the person you used to be. We can never return to the past, but we can feel nostalgic about it, and that's what Moon square Uranus brings out in you.

January 26, 2024, may have you idolizing the idea of being single. It's an indulgence, and you throw yourself into this kind of thinking just to have something to do. You know you're not going to mess with the beautiful relationship you've worked so hard to achieve, but you also want to know that your mind is free to think whatever it wants to think. In your head, you don't want to be chained to a relationship ... even though you are fine with it 'in the real world.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For you, Pisces, this transit, Moon square Uranus, is more about you loving the idea of being on your own than it is about actually being single. It's the single life that you adore, but not necessarily the partner-free life. You love the person you are with. You just, at times, wish they weren't sitting on top of your head night and day. You like your space, and on January 26, 2024, during Moon square Uranus, that is all the more apparent.

You may end up asking your partner for a little time off in such a way that they don't flip out and think you're leaving them. All you want is space and some time to be alone, and it has nothing to do with your feelings about your romantic partner. They are fine 'as is, 'and the thing you don't want is to have to explain yourself to them. This is why you crave a single life: because you don't want to have to be accountable for every detail of your desire to spend time alone.

You don't like supporting another person's insecurity, as you are not doing anything to hurt them. You merely want time alone, and on January 26, 2024, you'll feel pressured into creating a speech to ensure your partner doesn't take it the wrong way. This is why the single life appeals to you; there's no explaining that needs to take place. That's the kind of freedom you crave.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.