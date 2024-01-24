3 Zodiac Signs Need Their Privacy In Love On January 25, 2024

Ah, space. The final frontier. Although, on this day, January 25, 2024, the kind of 'space' that we really want to conquer is the kind that we call ... ' personal.' We just need some room to breathe in.

While that might sound like an easy enough task to accomplish, it really isn't ... not for everyone.

We are dealing with 'other' people who might not understand that our need for space isn't a personal insult to them.

Ah, people ... we really know how to misunderstand things.

Still, we want and need personal space and for the three zodiac signs that will be most affected by this day's transit, Moon square Jupiter, the need may turn into a mission; we must find some privacy.

We have to get out of here. We need our time alone ... not because we have to work something out, and not because we're having a nervous breakdown and require a 'time out,' but because we are human beings and now and then, we just need our own space.

So, it will be during Moon square Jupiter on January 25, 2024, that we tell the people in our lives that we're not trying to diss them. We're merely taking advantage of our boundaries, as we have drawn them very clearly.

This day is for finding and ENJOYING our personal space. Moon square Jupiter shows us that downtime and personal space are everything ... and why shouldn't we have everything?

Three zodiac signs need their privacy in love on January 25, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The idea of wanting space and actually getting it may make you shriek with laughter, as you know very well that you don't always get what you want, especially when it comes down to the simple request of needing a little time to yourself. There are people in your family and your world who demand your time and energy, and on January 25, 2024, you may just end up telling them you need a real-deal time out.

During the transit of the Moon square Jupiter, you'll see that this is not really open for discussion. You are seriously drained, and all you need is a little privacy to do whatever you want to do.

You may not even need this space for anything important; 'importance' may be defined as blobbing around unintelligently, like an old dog. That's what you want to be on this day: an old dog who cuddles up with an old blanket and is left alone to dream.

You are a loved and respected person, Aries, and you will get your time off and your personal space, but as it goes in your busy life, this space will be temporary and perhaps not enough for you.

Still, this is your life and you're used to it. You've come to terms with the reality that in your life, there's a lot of sharing that you have to do, and in a way, you're OK with that, too. It's all good, and if you need it badly enough, you'll have your personal space on January 25, 2024, during Moon square Jupiter.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are a chill person at times, but when you decide to go against the grain and really pour yourself into work, you're a fireball of action, and this means that you'll need your personal space to unwind afterward.

The people in your life know you all too well, and during Moon square Jupiter on January 25, 2024, you'll be declaring the need for personal space, and holy smokes, you will part the seas with that request.

You'll get your personal space on this day, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, because it's this transit that empowers you with the knowledge that this is definitely your RIGHT. You are entitled to the healing space that you need and you will not sacrifice it to suit the needs of others. You are always respected for the needs of others, but that also means that you want to be respected when you put in your requests.

The request is for peace, downtime, perhaps a sauna or a rub down at a holistic spa, and time away from the world at large. You work hard and you play hard, and you even like to relax hard. During Moon square Jupiter, you'll come to realize how very important taking time off for self-care really is to you, and you will make sure that whenever you need personal space ... you make that happen for yourself.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What is important for you to do on this day, January 25, 2024, is to ask for personal space so that you can do whatever it is that you want to do ... but to do it without trampling over anyone's feelings. OK, that sounds like it shouldn't have to be a part of this equation. Yet, you know the people in your life, and you've come to see that one of them in particular (your romantic partner) has trouble equating 'your personal space' with something that doesn't exclude them.

You've been here before and while you really aren't fond of having to explain this once again, you know that your partner is a little touchy and possessive of you, and during Moon square Jupiter, this trait in them really comes out.

They want you to pay attention to them all the time, and that may also be one of the reasons you want to escape into your own little personal space of relief. You don't want to be possessed ... at least not on this day, January 25, 2024.

The good part is that you will eventually be able to pry yourself away from the partner whose intentions are good ... but cloying. Eventually, they will catch on to the idea that you're just human and that the need for personal space is natural. We're just animals, after all. We need our little cubby holes and nests. During Moon square Jupiter, you'll feel very much like climbing up a tree just to relax on an overhanging branch, like a big cat in the jungle.

