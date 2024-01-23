3 Zodiac Signs Improve Through Hardship On January 24, 2024

On this day, January 24, 2024, we will see how our values and opinions are juxtaposed against the values and opinions of others, and as we all know, that generally doesn't go down well.

We are looking at how the transit of Moon and Uranus messes with our attitudes; we truly do believe we 'have the right of way,' and we get it into our heads that everyone else is ... wrong.

We see ourselves as these fantastical, innovative thinkers who can solve problems and rise above any condition. While this is, no doubt, a good thing, we tend to press the idea that we should be listened to because what we're offering is unique, strange, individual and worth trying. This, too, has its upside to it, but for three zodiac signs, this day, January 24, 2024, is going to prove to be harder than we think.

While Moon with Uranus shows us that we are open to change, on this day, the change we are open to is the change we decide upon, which leaves others in the lurch. So, it's on this day that we bring a sense of excitement to the picture, only to realize that the only thing we're really doing is pushing our agenda, and that might make those around us very uncomfortable.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 24, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are not interested in playing by the rules on this day, January 24, 2024, and you feel very adamant about doing things your way. You take a big chance during Moon and Uranus, and you put yourself in danger because you absolutely refuse to bend for the sake of the rules. This could affect your job, but you will still go ahead and take that chance. There's something about you that has you thinking that people will admire your ability to stick with what you want...and that is unfortunate.

It's one thing to rebel and take chances, but it's not cool to spit in the face of your employers or to deliberately refuse to do something that's been given to you. If you are a chef, then you must use gloves in the kitchen; if you refuse because you want to touch the meat with your bare hands, but the rule says 'must wear gloves,' then guess what happens, Gemini? You get fired. Rules are rules for a reason, and during Moon and Uranus, you may want to ignore those reasons.

That's why this day, January 24, 2024, is going to end up rough for you. You can't get it into your head that you have to compromise sometimes. You convince yourself that you are right and that nobody has the right to challenge you, and what happens is that you lose. You cannot bite the hand that feeds you, Gemini, even though you will again and again.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

By the time you get a load of what's happening at your job on this day, January 24, 2024, you will already be in such a mood that you might not be able to hold back when it comes to telling coworkers off. Hey, that's just who you are, and they know it, but it's during the transit of Moon with Uranus that you really push it too far. Once that mouth of yours starts spewing insults, you better watch out, as you may just say the wrong thing to the wrong person on this day.

What troubles you on January 24, 2023, is not so much the fact that everyone in your office is nuts but that you came in with a plan to make everyone happy, and wow, that's not going to see the light of day. You really are trying your best to make things work out and you've even come up with a few super helpful ideas to change things around so that everyone is happier and more content with the workplace. That is, until everyone in the office looks at you as if you're the bringer of the Plague.

Basically, this day is all about you trying to do a good thing, being rejected flat out for it, and then challenged until you, yourself, break. By 'break,' we mean you let it rip. You are not someone who ever holds back when it comes to voicing your opinion, and netherworld hath no mercy when Virgo decides to tell it like it is, as you will, during Moon with Uranus on January 24, 2024.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Like your friends above, you, too, will wake up with a ton of great ideas that you believe will be so helpful that everyone will stand back and gawk in amazement at how productive, efficient and helpful you are on this day, January 24, 2024. You are working with the transit of Moon and Uranus, and that will have you feeling as though you are quite the genius ... which you may very well be. However, this transit also brings in adversity and you will get to experience that on this day, as well.

You're going to find that during Moon working with Uranus, everyone thinks they're a genius, and that's where things get funny. There you are, and you're bringing gold wherever you go ... or so you think. Where this day gets rough is in the idea that nobody's listening to anybody else because we're all caught up in our genius worlds, where only our opinion matters. This has you feeling irate and angry. How come nobody is hearing you out?

If there were a transit that was built for the expression, 'we're living in our worlds,' then January 24, 2024, brings it home all the way. Nobody notices the other guy on this day. We're all in it for ourselves and even if our intentions are pure and good, as yours are, Scorpio, we will find that we can't undo the anti-magic that comes with the transit of Moon working with Uranus. Keep on trying, though. You may get through at some point ... tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.