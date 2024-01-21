3 Zodiac Signs Will Fall Out Of Love On January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024, brings us an opportunity to figure out who we really are and whether or not the things — and people — in our lives are what we really want. We are working with the transit of Moon square Neptune on this day, and that could lead us to confused thoughts, as well as inspired questions. We seek knowledge on this day, and you know how that one does: if you open the book of knowledge, be prepared to find it.

So it goes. January 22, 2024, shows us that we may not be in love with the one we've been with, and we may or may not want to do anything about it. Are we prepared to see if this love turns back around, or will we learn to live with it 'as is?' Or, we will decide that we need to seek out greater pastures, as Moon square Neptune brings about much deep thinking.

What is known about Moon square Neptune is that this transit could stir up a spiritual quest, and that could create a thirst for more than what we have. We will question our lives and if we are daring enough, we might even leave those lives behind in pursuit of something new. This day, January 22, 2024, will definitely upset the order of the mundane as we will be deep in thought, trying to figure out our next move. These three zodiac signs will recognize that they are no longer in love and that they might need ... more.

Three zodiac signs will fall out of love on January 22, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One of the reasons you are honest with yourself about how you feel towards the person you've just fallen out of love with is because you recognize that there's more to life than what you have ended up with with your present partner. You see a world of opportunities just waiting for you 'out there' and that doesn't necessarily mean other partners, but great career opportunities and financial promise, as well.

You are just not into waiting around for the big promised changes that your partner told you about so long ago. during Moon square Neptune on January 22, 2024, you'll be quite happy to tell this person that you are really and truly tired of hearing it. You gave them all you could and now, you feel your time is up. You can give no more time to a person who doesn't seem to want to lift a finger to try and save whatever there is to save.

The illusions are all gone now, and that is because the transit of Moon square Neptune is good at clearing up false impressions. What was once rooted in delusion and idealism now looks like a big ol' reality check to you, and you, being an Aries, have no more time to waste on that which no longer serves you. Your partner has sapped your energy and you are not willing to muster up more just to see it go nowhere.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Once upon a time, you and your romantic partner would dream great dreams together, and so much of what made your relationship special was in that unique thing you shared: the ability to imagine together as one. You and this person seemed to be on your own, in your little world, built on love and daydreams ... it was fun, it was magical and beautiful, but now it's starting to look like a teenage wasteland, and you're both adults.

You don't really like having to leave behind such a lifestyle because you know you were a full-on player in the game of being immature, but time has shown you that you can't stay a kid forever. During the transit of Moon Square Neptune on January 22, 2024, you'll feel as though you can no longer look back and that the reality of the day is here. You can choose to shoo it away and pretend it is not pretty.

Unfortunately, growing up has also come with falling out of love with the person you've been living this dream with. They feel it, too. The circus is over. It's time to go home ... or move on. You have both started to feel as though you can't keep up the illusion of being wild and free youngsters anymore and this is made real during the transit of Moon square Neptune. No punches pulled; you must move on. It's time, Libra.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have punished yourself for a long time, knowing that the romantic life that you've been sharing with your partner is false. You haven't been in love with this person in a long time, and you both feel so very fake about it all. While that is obviously unhealthy, what's happened is that this dishonest approach to love and relationships has started to rot within you. As of January 22, 2024, during Moon square Neptune, you can no longer stand it.

It's over and you know it. It's been over and you just kept fanning the flames until you realized that the only thing you're trying to keep alive are the burnt cinders of something long dead. There is nothing wrong with falling out of love, Capricorn. You may have had it in your head that to do such a thing is to fail, but this is no failure; this is reality. It happens to the best of us, and it's happened to you, too. What you do about it is what's important.

So, you will take your feelings and you will talk about them honestly, with your partner, and the two of you will make the most out of Moon square Neptune by deciding to break up. If you can manage to do this amicably, you will both benefit from it and perhaps remain friends in the future. As for now, you need to stay focused and realize that this part of the relationship is, indeed, over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.