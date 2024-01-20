3 Zodiac Signs Want Love They Can't Have On January 21

There's a very good reason why certain zodiac signs feel as if they've been slighted on this day, January 21, 2024. that is because they had it in mind that they were destined for a certain reaction from a certain person ... and they didn't get it. On this day, those of us who fall under those zodiac signs, namely three zodiac signs in particular, will stew in our thoughts on this topic during the day.

We can't have the love we want, and we are angry over it. The transit on high is Pluto in Aquarius, and it's got us thinking that we've been either left out or duped. We cannot, for the life of us, fathom why we've been rejected by the one person we really wanted to love us. For some of us, this is not going to go down well, and the feeling of low-grade anger may last a long, long time.

This day, January 21, 2024, puts us right in touch with our ego and our ability to deal with rejection. We may be outright rejected or we may be subtly rejected. Nothing is meant to hurt us, however. We are simply grappling with a truth that we don't want to hear, and that is that we can't have the love we want on this day during Pluto in Aquarius.

Three zodiac signs want love they can't have on January 21, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you might be perfectly fine with the person you're with, you know that deep down inside, they aren't the one you wanted, and if you think about this for too long, it will really start to see the inside of you. For the sake of thinking you are victorious, you will pat yourself on the back and know that you finally got yourself into a relationship because being in a relationship was more important than the actual person you ended up in that relationship with.

However, on January 21, 2024, you'll gloat over the idea that the person you are within this pseudo-happy relationship is not the person you love, even though you will go through all of the motions trying to convince yourself, them and those who witness this relationship that this is all you've ever wanted. During the transit of Pluto in Aquarius, you're not kidding anyone, especially yourself.

What hits you is that the person you actually DO love is out there, not loving you back and not coming back into your life ever. You know this to your core, but that doesn't mean you don't carry around a healthy dose of resentment for everything because of it. The one you loved is the one you will never get back and you know it. So, you've got someone else now and you're making the best of it. That's all you can do, Aries.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you really and truly do not want to accept that a certain somebody has no interest in you romantically, you'd rather pretend that there's still hope. You don't want to face facts and yet those facts seem to seep right down into your soul and the harder you try to convince yourself that there really is still hope for this person to come around and love you ... you know better and it's a sad realization, indeed.

January 21, 2024, brings this realization home to you during Pluto in Aquarius and lets you know that you were sincere and that you tried hard, but that, oh well, not everything works out in love and romance and it's something you need to deal with and accept. During Pluto in Aquarius, you feel as though you have to change course; you weren't ready to face life without the person of your dreams, but what can you do when that person has expressed ZERO interest in you?

The love you wanted is not coming through and you know it. You don't want to accept it just yet. So you'll give yourself a few more days of willful ignorance just so that you can cope with the fact that the love you want is not available to you, nor will it ever be. Well, join the club, Scorpio. Unrequited love is just a part of life and sooner or later, we all have at least ONE. You'll be OK. Just let it go by.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The one thing you don't ever want to hear is the suggestion of a friend who tells you that the person you love has no idea you exist. You feel this friend is way out of line and too nervy to say such things, but what really bothers you the most is that you know, on some level, that they are saying it because it's true. The person you love is not available for you. Your friend knows this, and whether or not their nerve is justified, it's a thing you don't want to have to accept.

During the transit of Pluto in Aquarius on January 21, 2024, you'll see that it's all crashing down on you and this truth, this ugly truth, is the very thing that will break you if you let it. You'll get mad at your friend and you'll more than likely make 'them' the enemy on this day rather than face their words for what those words are worth. Your friend tells the truth, and they say it because they are tired of seeing you waste your time. They may not deliver the message well, but ... you get the point. They are right.

You are suggestible, Aquarius, and you know it. Sometimes, all it takes is for one person to say one thing, and before long, you become undone. Your beliefs are being unraveled right before your eyes on this day, January 21, 2024, and you knew it would happen. You knew it! You wanted to believe that your love would come around and save you, but there's this dastardly truth that pulls you in on this day and it shows you that the love you want ... is not yours to have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.