3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 19, 2024

If we open our hearts on this day, we will find that the entire world of love and happiness is available to us. And that is because on January 19, 2024, we have the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter to help with... well, everything! It is during Mercury trine Jupiter that we are able to better learn and adapt; we see the world as a welcoming place and we are happy to join in.

For three zodiac signs, Mercury trine Jupiter brings opportunity and advancement in career and love.

This is a great day for planning a vacation or for brainstorming an adventure in travel or exploration. We are optimistic and enthusiastic on this day, January 19, 2024, and we are willing to put our best foot forward. We make the effort because we believe we can succeed.

Because we are good at communicating our thoughts, we are approachable to our romantic partners. We don't have our guard up during Mercury trine Jupiter because we've come to understand that this is no way to live ... not fully, at least. We show our romantic partners that we are 'safe.' We aren't going to 'bite' and if they want to talk with us, we are more than happy to listen, with our good ears.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Nothing gets you down on this day, January 19, 2024, and with Mercury trine Jupiter in the cosmic sky, you feel as though everything's coming up roses. You are positive and enthusiastic on this day, and you're ready to get your hands dirty with some wild and wonderful creative project. The person in your life notices this optimistic change in you and they support it all the way. You feel loved on January 19, 2024.

You'll see that the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter helps you to think big and create bigger. You don't feel the restraints as there is something that has been released inside your soul recently. You and your partner are getting along better than ever these days, and that takes so much pressure off of you. You feel like that's one less thing to worry about, as worrying is one of your biggest pastimes.

What really heals you on this day, during Mercury trine Jupiter, is the idea that you can fully pour yourself into your work, whether that's a hobby or a job, or simply a creative endeavor that you can call your very own, you've got this wonderful person with you who doesn't want to get in your way. The feeling of trust is palpable during Mercury trine Jupiter, and it allows you to feel as though you can trust in the future, as well.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A day that can be dedicated to hope and learning, January 19, 2024, provides an open door to fantastic communication. You will choose to spend this day with the person you love. Not so much for romantic reasons, but because this person is also your best friend. This is the day that brings the two of you closer as friends. You rely on each other and the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter shines a light on this beautiful aspect of the relationship.

It's so nice for you to finally feel at home with your partner in ways that let you believe there's a real, solid future for the two of you. While your romantic life is fantastic, you have always believed that if the relationship is to last forever, then you have to have a strong foundation that is built on friendship and compassion. That's where Mercury trine Jupiter comes in to iron out all loose ends. This day is for communication and big dreams.

Feeling safe with your partner is everything to you. You don't want a life spent with someone you can't know or trust fully, and while you aren't demanding in the ways of a possessive person, you do let your partner know that 'truth' is a must when it comes to relating. Your partner believes and upholds the same values as you do and is able to communicate this to you as well on January 19, 2024, during Mercury trine Jupiter.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may not be used to it. Still, you can fully admit that open, honest and loving communication is something you've always wanted in a romantic relationship. On January 19, 2024, you will see that this is exactly what you've created with the person you are now with. You have come such a long way, Sagittarius, and during the beneficial transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, you will see that this day was 'heaven-sent.'

Not only do the two of you get along like champs, you feel a renewed love for this person simply because you get how much they truly respect you. WOW, respect, too? This is all so new to you, as you've spent much time in this relationship going with the flow, which usually means doing what 'they' want to do. While you are an aggressive person and someone who always ends up getting what you want, you have come to realize that it's OK to continue asking for what you want. Your partner is definitely open to your thoughts.

During the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, the words are free and the love is sublime. You know the right thing to say, and you are completely open to listening in return. You've put aside your need to 'give too much' so that you can experience what it's like to have that love reciprocated, and there is no better day than January 19, 2024, to experience what it's like to be loved in return. Stay open, stay with the flow ... it's all good, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.