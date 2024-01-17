3 Zodiac Signs Are Happiest Post Breakup On January 18, 2024

"Oh yes, I am wise, but it's wisdom born of pain. Yes, I've paid the price, but look how much I've gained ... " These old lyrics by Helen Reddy really work on this day, January 18, 2024, as this is a day for great transformation and rebuilding.

However, the only way we get to know how great the change is is by paying the price with sacrifice.

What are we sacrificing on this day? We are releasing ourselves from a bad relationship and we are allowing ourselves to feel happy once again now that we are free.

Breaking up is one thing, but feeling happy about it takes time. It's not all just impulse and a round of giddy, liberated screams.

This is what healing is all about and during this day's transit, Moon square Pluto, we will see what 'wisdom born of pain' really means to three zodiac signs.

Moon square Pluto shows us that we can let go and let ourselves live again. Forgive to live. Whatever we just went through is over, and we can't hold on to the breakup forever, as if it's a flame we need to carry above ourselves.

The transformational power of Moon square Pluto is here to show us that it's OK to be happy. We paid the price, and now it's time to gain.

These three zodiac signs are happier post breakup on January 18, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon square Pluto taps right into your psyche on this day, January 18, 2024, and lets you know that you owe yourself happiness. You have spent enough time in the shadow of the relationship you just came out of, and enough is definitely enough. it's time to release yourself back 'into the wild.' What did you break up for if not to set yourself free from the one person who kept you down? This is the day you know the truth.

The truth comes to you during the transit of Moon square Pluto, as you realize that you have given your share to this person and you are now officially drained dry of emotion for them. So, why bother holding on to them? As you know, there's nothing to come of this old and broken-up relationship? It hits you on this day, and with the help of Moon square Pluto, you realize that your happiness is more important than this torch you've held high for too long.

What this day gives you is the gift of true independence, and once you get a taste, you'll know what your next move needs to be. One thing is for sure, your next move will have nothing to do with carrying the burden of this old relationship with you. You've seen your painful past, you've thought about it for its worth, and you've learned whatever you need to know. Now, it's time to get happy post breakup.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On January 18, 2024, you will have a moment of hesitation, wondering if you do, indeed, deserve to be happy. You've had a breakup that left the both of you feeling devastated and you know that you chipped in substantially to the hardship of that breakup. You weren't nice and neither were they, and the break up left a psychological scar on you, one that had you believing that you weren't worthy of future happiness.

That's where Moon square Pluto sees you and calls you out on this day, January 18, 2024. Leo, you deserve happiness and you have paid the price. Nobody is perfect and breakups are usually nothing less than traumatic experiences for both parties. We just are this way, we humans. We hurt and we get hurt, and something we believe we should suffer ... but this is not true, and during Moon square Pluto, you will see that you, too, are worthy of being happy.

Life is short; what was done in the past is already dead. It no longer exists and to waste time dwelling on the past is to waste what precious little time we have left here. On January 18, 2024, you will forgive yourself and let yourself live. This is the day when happiness seems like a possibility to you and one that you are willing to allow back into your life. Good for you, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You know all too well what it's like to stay in pain and never heal simply because you won't let yourself. You also know that this is unhealthy and that you're the one in control here, and even though it's taken you forever to get to this place, you'll see that on January 18, 2024, you finally feel the past letting go of you. You no longer crave to look back to see if there's anything in it for you. There isn't. You broke up with your partner and it is done.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will feel very clearheaded about something that, at one point, you turned away from. That is the idea of healing; you deny yourself the right to heal. You had your reasons, and all of them ended up with you suffering for way too long. After a while, suffering became a lifestyle, an identity for you, and it took Moon square Pluto to snap you out of it. That happens on this day, January 18, 2024.

So begins your new life, Scorpio. Gone are the days when you senselessly bleed your life away on some topic that belongs in the past, where things make no sense in the present. You feel rich and insightful on this day; you see a future and you want to be present in it. It's time to throw off the shackles of a love gone by; the breakup happened already. Now, you have your life to live. Make the best of it and stay in the present.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.