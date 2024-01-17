3 Zodiac Signs Want To End A Relationship On January 18, 2024

If we are at the point where we know we want 'out' of our relationships, then there's a good chance we've really gone over the options over the last few days, weeks or perhaps even months. It's January 18, 2024, and three zodiac signs are going to know that, as of this day, nothing furthers when it comes to the relationship we're presently in. We want out and we have Mercury with Saturn to make it known to us in no uncertain terms.

What Mercury and Saturn may bring us is the nerve to state it 'as it is' to our soon-to-be-ex partners. We are able to come up with the words and the way to deliver those words. We are unafraid to confront, and that's not because we are suddenly filled with strength but because we see that if this is going to be done, then the sooner, the better.

We have think through the situation and the conclusion is that we want out. If we haven't planned an exit strategy as of yet, then January 18, 2024, could be considered 'day one' for the plan. What we know is that we aren't here to mince words on this day. We are precise in our communication. It may feel daring, but for these three zodiac signs, we feel as though we have no choice. It's on, and it must be on.

These three zodiac signs are the ones who want to end their relationship on January 18, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can't be considered to be unthinking when it comes to the way you bring up the topic of ending the relationship on this day, January 18, 2024, as you really have given it all you have, and your partner knows this. They also know that they have not helped you, even though you did your best to keep it all together. What this day, during the transit of Mercury and Saturn, brings you is a very clear vision of what needs to be done.

And, you will do what needs to be done, as well, because there is no going back. You already feel as though your partner anticipates this 'conversation' and you are ready to deliver the news. During Mercury and Saturn, you are unfazed by the outcome as you know it has to end up with you getting out of the relationship. What will be, will be, and you'll take your chances with an unknown future. You are not afraid of the unknown.

What you know is that you need to be clear with your words so as not to be mistaken, and the last thing you need is for your partner to think there's a chance you'll stay together. What they've already proven to you is that they are too lazy to work on this relationship. Honestly, you know this affair needs more work than you are willing to put in at this point. January 18, 2024, caps it all off for you, Taurus.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The days seem to go by like years when it comes to the relationship you're in and you cannot wait to get the whole thing over with already. What started as fun and wildly imaginative has now turned into this weird thing where you're the supporting character in your partner's dream. You are tired of enabling their dream, mainly because their dream is a fantasy that will never come true. During Mercury and Saturn, you will know that the only way out of this is to GET OUT OF THIS.

So, yes, it's one of those 'face the music' days for both of you. In your case, you'll need to use January 18, 2024, as the day you come out with it and tell them that this is no longer in your interest. And, in their case, it's the day they either snap out of their fantasy world and realize that they're about to lose the best thing that ever happened to them or continue, as is, alone.

It used to be fun and now it's more than boring and that's because the only role you play in this relationship is the one who listens as your partner rants on about their dream and their karma and their fantasy life. You wonder where you went in this relationship and how you got demoted to 'supporting character.' What Mercury with Saturn will allow you to do is to step into the starring role in your next drama, entitled, 'My Life Without You.'

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here comes that Capricorn orderliness on January 18, 2024. With the help of Mercury and Saturn, you'll see that if you need to spit it out, meaning tell someone what's really going on, then welcome to this day, as this is the day when you show your romantic partner that you are no longer willing to be with them. Did they do something? No. And that's just the point: they never do anything. They just sit back and witness, that's all.

And that's enough for you because you are tired of being on stage while your partner decides they are merely an audience member who doesn't do anything more than applaud. You feel like you're with a crash test dummy; that's how involved they are with the romance. During the transit of Mercury with Saturn, you will rely on your ability to speak well, and you'll let them have it.

You'll pull no punches on this day, January 18, 2024. This has been on your mind for a long time and you know exactly what to say to set yourself free. While coming to this decision took time, getting it out in the open will not. You are brave and confident during Mercury and Saturn. You will get the job done efficiently because ... well, this is your life we're talking about here, and you want to live it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.