3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On January 17, 2024

OK, so who's up for some domestic bliss? Oh you are, are you? Well then get on line because on this day, Moon trine Venus is doling the stuff out in bucketfuls and if you are one of the three zodiac signs that take well to this kind of peaceful, loving energy, than you can expect that January 17, 2024 is going to go well for you.

What to expect? Kindness and relationship harmony to start with. Imagine a day when you and your partner are not at each other's throats, and there's not even a hint of unattractive behavior.

That's what you get when Moon trine Venus is in the sky, as this transit is all about love and genuine kindness. On January 17, we seek out beauty and we find it.

Here's another additional fun part; you don't have to have a partner on this day, or be in an established romantic relationship because during Moon trine Venus, all things are possible in love and beauty, and that means that it's very likely for you, if you are born under one of the three zodiac signs mentioned, to find someone special on this day, January 17, 2024. It's a good day, enjoy it!

Three zodiac signs are lucky in love on January 17, 2024

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your romantic nature will totally be tapped into on this day. During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will definitely want to share the wealth, because in all honesty, when it comes to love and domestic bliss, you personally feel a millionaire. You will not only be in touch with gratitude but that special feeling of knowing that it really is all working out as planned.

You are known for your love of home, but that's not all about interior decorating; what makes a house a home for you is the person you love and you happen to have picked a real winner, Cancer. The partner that shares your life with you is more than willing to show their vulnerable side to you. During Moon trine Venus, you'll find that all they have is beauty and kindness to give. You are more than happy with the person you are with on this day, January 17, 2024.

You may also see that during Moon trine Venus, you have a real way with words. If your good day actually leaves the home, you'll see that you tend to attract many other people as well. You are quick to complement people and your generosity will spill over. You'll be the center of attention on this day, and you'll be worth all the rave reviews you get, as you really and truly deserve a day like this one, January 17, 2024.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you come to realize that the person you are with, romantically, is also the person who puts up with you and never ever deviates from the plan, you'll swoon with delight when you realize that you are THAT loved in this lifetime. You always put people through their paces as if loving you is this rigorous test they must endure to show that they are true. But what happens when they ace that test, Virgo?

That's what will hit you on this day, January 17, 2024 during the transit of Moon trine Venus. It will occur to you that maybe you need to soften your behavior and allow this person to show YOU what love really is. And, if you do so, as you will during Moon trine Venus, you'll find that love really is the best feeling in the whole world. It's nice to let your hair down every once in a while, and during Moon trine Venus, you'll feel wild and free.

What's also nice is to feel safe and secure, as there's nothing attacking you. You are so used to thinking that everyone is against you that sometimes you miss the fact that your partner is never against you. You will see this on this day, January 17, 2024 and it will make your heart sing.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Where you are in a relationship or not will not change the good feeling that accompanies you throughout your day. With the transit of Moon trine Venus at your back, it's almost as if nothing could go wrong. You are very social and at ease with just about everyone on January 17, 2024 and you feel as though you could charm anyone into believing anything. And fortunately, what you have to 'sell' is love.

This could be the day when you meet someone who is very much like you, as your social graces are at an all time high during Moon trine Venus. You are a skilled communicator and you have no problem with flirting, while you're there. Flirtation, however, turns into pure magic during Moon trine Venus and you may find that you're able to turn a simple sentence into an invitation to love...and more.

Another thing that helps you adore this day is that you're surrounded by beautiful things and artistic flair. You might find yourself at a gallery on this day, or doing something social that leads to the enjoyment of an aesthetic environment. Whatever you do on January 17, 2024, during the transit of Moon trine Venus will lead to flirtation, love and the enjoyment of art and beauty. Wow, what a day you have in store. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.