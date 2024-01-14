3 Zodiac Signs Believe In Second Chances On January 15, 2024

Do you believe in second chances? There's a chance that if you read that question, you took a moment to wonder if that would apply to you ... or someone else. Are people entitled to a second chance at happiness, love, or life if they've gone astray? Are there any limits that we set on what we would allow for another person in terms of giving them a second chance?

Do we deserve a second chance? More than likely, we feel that if we were offered a second chance, no matter what we've done, we'd want one. During the transit of Sun with Moon, the concept of second chances will come up. January 15, 2024, will bring up a few different situations for three zodiac signs in which they will have to ask themselves whether or not they believe in second chances.

What this transit, Sun and Moon, brings is the idea of 'emotional intelligence.' This means we're no longer judging or condemning; we are seeing things 'as they are.' We are stable and because we have this inner harmony going for us on this day, we don't feel as though we need to begrudge ourselves or anyone else the opportunity to be happy again.

Three zodiac signs believe in second changes on January 15, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are quite generous when it comes to the idea of second chances in love and life itself. While you might be the first person to declare how angry you are or how this person or yourself should never be allowed in again, when the time comes around actually to make that decision, you'll opt for a second chance. Whether it's you who wants one or someone else, you feel this is only fair. We are, after all, flawed human beings.

During Sun and Moon, you'll feel as though we're all capable of being great ... and terrible. Nobody wants to be terrible, and we all make hideous mistakes in our lives, but should we be ostracized forever for these mistakes? Not in your book. You are willing to forgive and let live, even if you're the one in question here. You want a second chance because you don't feel as though your mistakes define you.

What Sun with Moon brings us all is adaptability, and on January 15, 2024, we will see that this means we are able to adapt to the idea that we all change. Sure, they say 'people don't change,' but in their little ways, they absolutely do change. You've seen it in yourself and for this reason alone, you believe that you should have a second chance. Given one, you'll make the best of it, as we'd all like the chance to do.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you think about second chances, you immediately take it upon yourself to see that it's YOU who wishes you could have one, and not necessarily anyone else. You would love to try again, to win again, to succeed at love once again, as you feel that you've paid the price for whatever misdeeds you've done and that now you feel as though you are finally worthy of what love has to give. During Sun and Moon on January 15, 2024, you will wish you could have a second chance at love.

It's hard to think that you put yourself in the position you're in now, but once again, this is an 'emotionally intelligent' transit and it will have all of us being very rational about how we see our lives. You don't want to hold on to pain forever, even if you were responsible for causing it. It wasn't your intention to create negativity and you feel as though you need a second chance to 'show the world' that you really are good and decent.

In your case, Capricorn, this is probably related to family more than it is to romance. You may have had a rift with someone in the family and that rift became an endlessly wide chasm, mostly because you insisted it become that way. On January 15, 2024, your rational mind will decide that you've done enough harm to this familial relationship and that it's time to ask for forgiveness. You would like a second chance; you'd like to make up for lost time.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For you, Pisces, the second chance that may come up on this day has all to do with someone in your life whom you've learned not to trust. Still, years have passed by and while you once loved them so very much, you may start to wonder if you are justified in holding so much against them to the day. Are they really that bad? They have apologized, after all, and yet, you can't let them back into your heart. You are running on an old program and it may just be obsolete at this point, Pisces.

During the transit of Sun and Moon on January 15, 2024, you might find that it's you who is obstinate and unmoved and that maybe you need to lighten up a bit and let this person back into your life. They have definitely changed and you've noticed it. Still, you've kept them away, anticipating some kind of super negative energy coming from them ... but it never came. They have changed and it will be on this day that you consider the idea of a second chance.

Perhaps it's all about forgiving but not forgetting. But, then again, so you want to keep a torch burning in honor of their misgivings? That sounds like a waste of time. On January 15, 2024, you will open your heart and put the past aside. What's the point of holding on to it and keeping it alive? During Sun and Moon, you will invite this person back into your life because, after much thought and consideration, you realize that they deserve a second chance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.