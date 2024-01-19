These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love Over The Weekend

The living is easy this weekend for three zodiac signs the weekend of January 19 - 21, 2024. Maybe not for 'everybody' but we can safely say that for three zodiac signs, this weekend is going to be one that we 'survive' just a little better than some of our other zodiacal friends.

Three zodiac signs are singled out during this week in ways that can only be called 'astrological' as we have to have the kind of temperament that can deal with the conditions and transit ahead.

Only the strong survive, as they say, and strength is on lock this week in the realm of love, romance and, yes, desire. We've got a lot of Mars influence going on, and that could rock the boat for some, but for us, we're looking at how we're able to channel some seriously harsh and volatile energy into something that works for us.

Relationships are 'make or break' this week, and when we have transits like Moon trine Mercury, Mercury trine Jupiter, Sun trine Moon and the first day of Aquarius season on January 20, only the strong survive.

We will not only get to rule victorious during this time, but we will start a trend in our households that could potentially last throughout the year. What we do this week echoes throughout the year.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love over this weekend:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

So, if 'survival' is the keyword of the weekend, then we already know that you're in the running for this weekend's top model. you are a model example of what it's like to endure hard times and come out smelling like a rose. What you'll see happening during transits like Mercury with Saturn and Mercury trine Jupiter is that you have it within you to finesse any situation into becoming something excellent. You are able to do with your romantic relationship; you're able to guide it back into working order.

What you'll also see is that your partner looks to you for cues. They have put their trust in your ability to make the right decisions and they have finally decided that you know what's best. For you, this is mind-blowing; you love it. You love the fact that your partner has finally admitted that you really do know what you're doing and is standing out of the way so that you can do it.

You're able to wrangle the power right out of a transit like Moon trine Mars and make it into a romantic event. Not everyone can do this, but you have the power within you to steer all things good and bad into a positive experience that can be shared with the person you love. The two of you are open to new experiences, and being that you both love to learn, you should both be able to see it this weekend as one that teaches you much.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As long as you keep your eyes on the prize, you will get through this week relatively unfazed, as there are plenty of traps you could fall into, yet...you don't. You and your romantic partner will have the chance to look into each other's eyes and figure out whether what you have is worth trying for or letting go of, and fortunately, that spark of life will shine through. You'll both feel as though you're being given a second chance.

Communications are good, thanks to Sun and Neptune working well with Moon trine Mercury. Together, these transits provide you both with that safe feeling that allows you to share secrets and talk about your emotions in peace and trust. Maybe this is what you've needed all along, and in finding out this truth, you are able to grow closer together.

Mercury trine Jupiter on the January 19th is your best friend this week, as it helps you go by any ego snags, meaning, if you or your romantic partner feel hesitant, the compulsion to run away will be offset by a higher understanding, and it is one you wish to incorporate. You will both find that it's better to confront your problems rather than to run away from them and this makes for a very lucky, loving time for the two of you.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sun and the Moon joins you over the weekend, and is accompanied by Sun and Neptune, making it so that your time is filled with dreams that you know you can make into reality. Your life, right now, is about your romantic partner ... and why shouldn't it be? You've found that love is a road you really like to travel on and lets you see that it sure is worth the effort you put into making it so. You are happy during this time and that feeling is infectious.

While there's a lot of Aries energy pumping you up, you won't take to it in any kind of hostile way. You have nothing to prove, and that relieves you. You only wish to bask in the glow of the love that your partner offers you, and that sounds like a dream come true right there. You've got a lot of positive Pluto events surrounding you, Leo, and you'll be able to take your partner's hand and promise them an adventure in the near future because of it.

With Mercury trine Jupiter heading your way on January 19th, you'll see that you spare no kindness and that words come easily to you. You make it clear to yourself that you will not bother yourself by thinking negative thoughts or engaging in anything that isn't directly related to your love life. You want this; you want this beautiful life and it's during this week that you realize that all you need to show to make it all work is kindness, warmth and sincerity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.