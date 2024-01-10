3 Zodiac Signs Want Money More Than Love On January 10, 2024

For three zodiac signs, when we're amidst the presence of a transit called Moon and Saturn, we feel grounded, practical sensible. This is a very important transit for many people, and on January 10, 2024, we will see it play out in a very specific way. This is the day that we realize that we have to put our entire self into the success we desire, and that also means that we may have to choose between success ... and love.

It's OK. It's not like this is the first time it's happened in history; we are being logical and Moon with Saturn backs that kind of logic up. We see the future and we know what it will demand of us, and for the three zodiac signs who really come to terms with this idea, this day, January 10, 2024, is going to be about deciding to choose success over love...at least for the time being.

This is no rash decision, either. We recognize love as a very important thing in our lives, but we also know that we have to be able to live and to live means we need to afford to live, which requires the making of money. And, for some, success in a career is the only way to accumulate that money. We are working with reason on this day. Moon and Saturn really taps into that place in our mind where we need to make sense of our lives rationally and realistically.

The three zodiac signs who want money more than love on January 10, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As a person who has given their heart away to love more than once, you've realized that 'love just ain't good enough.' That isn't to say you've given up on it, but there's a reality in this and for you, if love doesn't pay the bills, then it has no place as a priority in your life as of this point. And, on January 10, 2024, you are going to tell your romantic partner that you have your eyes on the real deal, and the 'real deal' is success. Simply put.

You want to be rich. Yes, rich. Not just making it from day to day or relying on a partner's help. While the idea of two people getting together to build security sounds like a wonderful thing, you've seen that if you rely on someone else, you usually end up feeling jilted. During Moon sextile Saturn, you won't have any more of that because it's official: you're doing this on your own. You will make your own money from now on.

We're so used to being told that money isn't everything and that it can't buy happiness, love or health, but it certainly is needed and you plan on making it a big part of your life. Success is what you choose on this day, January 10, 2024, and you are not looking backward. Your partner can keep up or get left behind, but that is their choice, not yours. You, as of this day forth, are heading towards success. Good luck!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This transit, Moon and Saturn, brings out the worker in you, and you mean to make good on that. You've got the emotional maturity to know that you aren't here to reap the rewards of someone else's work. You need to do it all yourself, and the thing with you, Sagittarius, is that you don't mind. You have chosen the life of one who goes for success over love, and it works for you. Oh yes, it does.

You have no problem with love at all, and if you fell in love right now, you'd be overjoyed. However, on January 10, 2024, during the transit of Moon in harmony with Saturn, you are not in love and that's just fine and dandy with you. If that wonderful person walked into your world right now, you'd greet them with a smile and tell them to hang on, as you have something important to do. You are, after all, a Sagittarius, and once you start focusing on something — like success — you don't stop until you reach the top.

Love's great. Success is better. Success is what's going to pay your way in the future, as you are not waiting for someone else to take over and make it all 'real' for you. They can come along for the ride as long as they pay their way, but you've got someone very special to take care of and you're not going to be sidetracked by love. You need to take care of yourself. You are number one in this game.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It hasn't always been easy, and you know that you've done a few things in your time that have made you less than popular when it comes to love, romance and relationships. You've always chosen the path of success, as this is the path that has always taken care of you. You are quite willing to put yourself out for love, and love is your vacation, but it's not your goal. Taking care of number one is your goal.

During the transit of Moon with Saturn, you will see that it's quite easy to choose success over love. Love isn't paying your bills. Love isn't giving you the security that you truly crave, and love isn't guaranteeing you anything in the future. It may keep you warm at night and it may fill your heart with goodness, but you are super practical and on January 10, 2024, you will follow that practicality all the way to the bank.

If you can't find a romantic partner who comes up with their end of the bargain or who can't carry their weight, then you are out. That one's a no-brainer for you, and during Moon and Saturn, you will see very clearly that if there's one direction to take, it's not the direction of love. Love will be there for you when you need it, but success is something you have to work on, and for that, you are willing to put in the hard labor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.