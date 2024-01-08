3 Zodiac Signs Set Stronger Boundaries In Love On January 9, 2024

OK, OK, don't be put off by the 'Don't Trust' part of the headline here because this may actually turn out to be a good thing. Yes, we all would like to live in a world where trust is a given, but we're also intelligent enough to know that we can't just trust everyone and that this is something that absolutely must be earned. We may not wish it to be this way, but life shows us that, yeah, we need to listen to our gut when it tells us not to trust someone or something.

During the transit of Mars sextile Saturn, that gut intuition is going to stand up and be heard, and on January 9, 2024, three zodiac signs will definitely be doing some listening. If we feel as though there is something wrong with a situation, we're quite simply NOT going to walk into it. On this day, January 9, 2024, we will sense this about a certain person in our lives ... and we will heed that inner call.

Mars sextile Saturn takes trust and makes it into something we need to believe in when it comes to our gut feelings. This means that we need to trust in ourselves if we feel we cannot trust others. On this day, January 9, 2024, three zodiac signs will recognize the need to follow their hearts rather than the lead of another who registers as 'bad news.' We will be strong enough to steer clear, know this.

Three zodiac signs set stronger boundaries on January 9, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Experience has shown you that to trust just anyone for the sake of trust is naïveté at its worst. While you are definitely someone who looks to build strong foundations and trustworthy relationships, you may find that your hackles go up on this day when you confront a certain person in your life who reads on your radar as 'untrustworthy.' OK, if that's the case, then you'll listen to what your gut tells you.

You aren't condemning anyone, but you are taking a step back. On January 9, 2024, during the transit of Mars sextile Saturn, you will listen to what your gut is telling you because you've found that if you trust your intuition, you're generally right on the money. During Mars sextile Saturn, you will get that inner sense that something isn't quite right with this person or their intentions and that it might be best if you back off right from the start.

You aren't here to argue with them, either; you just sense that they are not coming up with the full side of the story and because this sense is so intense, you let them know that you'll either get back to them or that you'll have to pass on whatever it is they are trying to convince of or sell you. You've learned to trust your gut, and your gut plays a major role on January 9, 2024, during Mars sextile Saturn.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There was a time in your life when you believed that if you were to be a good person, then you had to be a trusting person, as that is what would allow you to know what human nature and relationships were all about. As time went on, you started to realize that the human experience is about learning to know when NOT to trust, as this is just as important as it is to trust. On January 9, 2024, you will realize that you cannot trust just everybody.

What you also know is that during the transit of Mars sextile Saturn, you have the kind of discipline that allows you to pull back and stay back until further notice. What this means is that you don't feel as though you owe anyone anything at this point simply because you realize that being a good person is not about trusting blindly. People have to show you that they are worthy of your time and trust, and on January 9, 2024, you'll be holding back on the trust.

You are also emboldened by Mars sextile Saturn, as this transit fills you with that steadfast resolve that lets you feel you are making the right decision by denying someone the trust they want you to feel for them. Yes, that sounds convoluted, but there's one thing that rises above it all: you feel it in your gut, and what you feel is that this person who is right in front of you — they are not to be trusted.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There is someone in your life whom you wish to test. Yes, that's right. You've got a bead on them and your gut is telling you that not only is this person lying to you, but they will keep the lie up until they've fully engaged you in their deception. Ooh, this sounds like espionage! Still, all jokes aside, you are not about to play into this person's game. Even though you've already given them the benefit of the doubt, your senses are being triggered. On January 9, 2024, during the transit of Mars sextile Saturn, you won't be able to deny those insightful triggers.

Because you don't feel you have all the time in the world to vet this person to see if they really are as bad as you believe them to be, you might cop an attitude of reluctance on this day, January 9, 2024. There may be a moment during this day when you realize that you've already put in too much time and effort and that none of it is worthwhile. That's when Mars sextile Saturn comes in to show you that, yes, you were right; follow your gut and end it once and for all.

What this day shows you is that you have to manage your time and efforts better. You have come to understand that if you don't trust someone, they get only so much time to prove themselves trustworthy, and that time span is not infinite. Mars sextile Saturn is about time management and self-respect, Libra, and that means you have to 'throw out the trash' then get to it. Chores are chores.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.