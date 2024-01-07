3 Zodiac Signs Get To Know Their Partner Better On January 8, 2024

This could go either way. Learning something new about the person you've been romantically involved with is an interesting concept, indeed, but 'what' exactly are we to learn, and will it be ... good? During the transit of Mercury square Neptune, one thing is for sure: we can expect the unexpected to happen and that's exactly what January 8, 2024, is going to bring three zodiac signs on this day.

Because Mercury square Neptune is mainly about the mind and how we process dreams, we may find that this day shows us something about our partners that we are totally surprised by. Did we think they were someone else? Why are we so shocked to find this 'new' thing out, and what more do they have in them that we don't know about? Curiouser and curiouser ...

What we may have to deal with on this day during Mercury square Neptune is the idea that we had an ideal setup and that they are either not living up to it or that they are not made to live up to it, meaning that we might just discover that our partners are these unique individuals who cannot fall into any compartment, even if we try to squeeze them in. These three zodiac signs will confront this mystery on this day, January 8, 2024.

Three zodiac signs get to know their partner better on January 8, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Oh, so that's how it's going to be, is it? This may be the theme of your day on January 8, 2024, as you discover that your partner hasn't been as truthful with you as you might have liked them to be ... and that this 'oopsie, caught in a lie again' moment is now just a way of life. What you'll discover about your partner on this day is that lies are just what they do. During Mercury square Neptune, your illusion of them as 'the hero' will be dismantled.

Ah, this is so not what you wanted to find out. If anything, you wanted to find out that maybe all of their delusions were about getting themselves together the hard way, knowing that eventually, it would all work out. Yet here you are on January 8, 2024, and what you see before you are a crumbling person who can't help but lie just to deflect your attention away from all the nothing they've brought. They promised you the world and they delivered a big box of nothing.

That is what you will discover about your partner on this day, during the transit of Mercury square Neptune. While it's not super 'new' to you, the whole of it will come crashing down on you during this day and you will know for sure that you can't kid yourself anymore. Now, it's on you. What will you do? You know that you can't believe their lies and that they've lost you, so ... the next move is on you. Open the book of knowledge and be prepared to be laden with ... knowledge.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you're always open to learning new things about your romantic partner, you have this secret wish that nothing too new will enter the picture because you don't want to have to be disappointed just in case you find out something less than desirable, according to your version of desirability. On this day, you'll get a good sense of what's going on in the secret world of your lover, and with Mercury square Neptune as your support system, what you'll find is that they are a little more neurotic than you can handle.

Yes, that makes you quite the judge and hanging jury, but has it ever been any other way with you, Gemini? The thing with you is that you want to be able to predict your partner's moves and while you like being 'the hero' in their lives, you don't want to know that they come with so much baggage that you'd have to be Hercules in order to lift them. What you find out on January 8, 2024, is that your romantic partner is a heavyweight. Oh boy.

So, this 'new' thing is something you kinda-sorta knew all along, as this is also part of your pattern. You want to be helpful, so you choose needy partners, and then, when the timing is right, they let out the full package of neediness on you, and you, being you, can't take it. January 8, 2024, shows you that your partner is a good person and a sweet person but a royal pain in the butt where you are concerned.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Learning something new about your romantic partner is all well and good as long as you can predict in advance exactly what that 'newness' will be, as you dread finding out what you believe might be the truth. the truth that you will come to know on this day, January 8, 2024, during the transit of Mercury square Neptune, is that your partner really isn't 'the commitment type.' GREAT. Just what you didn't need to hear.

So, they aren't really into commitment and they've let you in on this little tidbit of fun and magic. Now what? What exactly does this mean? Threesomes next? Polyamory meet-ups? While all this might sound fabulous to someone else, you happen to be one of those old-fashioned monogamists who really like the whole 'mate for life' philosophy and knowing that the 'mate' you've chosen really isn't into commitment kind of blows.

Mercury square Neptune puts you smack dab in your terrible imagination because, Sagittarius, all your perceived horrors are not necessarily coming true. Your partner might merely state that commitment scares them, but they are not running off with the circus. They're still there, still 'yours' in a way, and you have nothing to worry about. Don't let your brain get carried away with Mercury square Neptune's energy. Take it to the next logical place and discuss it all rationally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.