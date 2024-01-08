How Moon Conjunct Venus Improves Relationships For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week

This week brings luck to love for three specific zodiac signs, especially because the Moon will be entering Capricorn and joining forces with Venus.

"I'm in the mood for love simply because you're near me." That old song rings true, and with the transit of Moon conjunct Venus to back it up, we will be singing our songs of love and beauty on this day to the ones who make our hearts go pitter-patter.

It really doesn't get more 'loving' than Moon conjunct Venus, as it's as if we all get this booster shot of harmony and acceptance when it comes to our romantic partners. This transit brings out all of our romantic tendencies and if we are one of the three most affected zodiac signs, we can know this day as one heckuva lucky day for love and romance.

We feel appreciative of our partners this week, and we see them as creatures of magnetic beauty and charm. We want to take them in our arms and cherish them. Under the influence of Moon conjunct Venus, we want to care for and nurture the best in them. This day is all about showing affection and being emotionally sensitive and available to our beloved romantic partners.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love this week, thanks to Moon conjunct Venus:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you show up for the love, you come in like a force of nature. You will be the total superstar and your romantic partner will be more than an appreciative audience — they will participate in the love that flows so very easily during Moon conjunct Venus. It's about time, too; you feel that too much time has gone since you marinated your person in romantic love, and well, it's January 8, and it looks like this is the day.

Because you feel good about yourself — and that's been a long time in the making, as well — you feel ready, willing and able to share what you've got with the person who makes you weak in the knees.

You are finally able to throw aside your inhibitions and just 'be' with them. No distractions, no preoccupations, nothing; you are there for them, totally present, and WOW do they ever notice. Your romantic tendencies are reflected in their eyes.

You're also keen on what your partner wants. This week isn't all about you showing them what 'you' are all about. In fact, you are taking all of your cues from them. You are very sensitive to their needs on this day, and it makes you happy to finally be able to come through for them without selfishness or hidden agenda. Moon conjunct Venus works out well for you, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Venus transits do you a world of good and so when something like Moon conjunct Venus comes around, you are all there for it, and it feels like a vacation in a way. You are ready to throw away the past, remove the obstacles and get on with the real thing, which is the love you share with your partner. You have withheld from this love for far too long, and during Moon conjunct Venus, you are ready to deliver the goods.

Being warm and affectionate with your partner is instantly reciprocated, and truly, is there anything better? No, there isn't.

It's the best thing in the world to know that if you show love, there's someone there to receive it, imbibe it, and give it right back to you in full force. You love being loved and during Moon conjunct Venus, you'll feel safe and warm in its embrace. Love is here for YOU on this day, Virgo.

The focus will not only be on your partner, as you will both find that the things you have in common are really quite interesting and alluring. What Moon conjunct Venus does is that it brings out your mutual love of beauty, and you may find that the two of you will go out of your way to enjoy something like an outing to a museum or a stroll through your favorite park trail. You feel at peace with your surroundings; nothing bears a threat.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your emotional desire is on high on this day, and that will translate into your world as you are able to open yourself up to the love you've been denying for quite some time. Lets you face the music and what this means is that there is someone in your life whom you love but you've never really shown them your true feelings. You already know that they love you, but you've never allowed them to get too close. During Moon conjunct Venus, you will let them in.

Love has always been a tricky thing with you, Aquarius, as you are very protective of your heart and you do not want it to be hurt. Much like everyone else, you find yourself withholding love, just as a defense mechanism, but you will find that love breaks through; you can no longer hold it back and with Moon conjunct Venus in the sky, it feels like a revelation of joy and wonder.

So, you go for it. The person with whom you share this beautiful feeling goes for it, too, and you might find that after this point, you can call yourself a couple. This is the day you begin a new relationship with this person. You trust them, and you are undeniably drawn to them as they are to you. Sometimes, you just can't fight Mother Nature, and that's why Moon conjunct Venus wins. Not a terrible victory at that.

