3 Zodiac Signs Prove Their Self-Worth On January 7, 2024

On January 7, 2024, three zodiac signs will find it difficult to balance their emotions, and what this may lead to is an argumentative nature or a show of power. We strive for emotional security on this day, and we are very strong in the way we communicate this need. We find that during this day's transit of Moon square Saturn, we are the ones who call the shots when it comes to our own lives.

And, for three zodiac signs, this day, January 7, 2024, will see us stepping up into the role of independent person, where we will show those around us what we mean when we say that we KNOW how to run our lives and that we really wish that everyone else would just take a step away and let us do it our way. We have something to prove on this day, and with Moon square Saturn, we will, no doubt, do so.

There's a distinct feeling going on during this day that has us feeling as though we've kept something in for too long and that it absolutely must come out during Moon square Saturn. The inner turmoil that we've been enduring is no longer working for us, which means that we will get it out in the form of words spoken to the people who try to stifle us. We have something to prove on January 7, 2024, and that is that we are valuable, important, and alive and that we don't need to be defined by someone else's opinion.

Three zodiac signs prove their self-worth on January 7, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel as though you've lived a lifetime of taking people's advice and doing what they tell you to do, and because you're a Leo, you do it out of the goodness of your heart and not because you are anyone's plaything. On January 7, 2024, you will come to a place in your life where none of this makes sense to you any longer, and during the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will decide that this is the day you fight back.

No more taking it for the sake of taking it. You've heard enough and while you're not hostile about it, you simply feel that the people in your life who have taken advantage of your good nature have made it into a lifestyle choice. You are simply over being the person they all turn to when they want to vent their opinion on someone. During Moon square Saturn, you will shut the gate on this kind of behavior. You have something to prove and you are no longer afraid of not coming off as 'the nice guy.'

You also know that you really and truly are 'the nice guy' and that this isn't dependent upon how you react when someone tells you to do something. You want to prove to the world that there's more to you than being a byproduct of someone else's life. You are your person and it means everything in the world to you to own that life and live it your way. That's how Moon square Saturn affects you on this date.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You fluctuate between needing to prove something and not caring whether you ever prove something. Still, on this day, January 7, 2024, you will see that if you don't make yourself clear, then you will forever be misunderstood and that's why during the transit of Moon square Saturn, you feel the need to prove yourself to certain people in your life. What is it that you feel the need to prove to them? That you are not a loser, as that is what they've labeled you in their arrogance.

There are times when such arrogance makes you laugh; why would you even bother to care about someone who has such a low opinion of you? Do they really matter? You, being a Virgo, live so much of your life on principle. you are being told that you 'can't' and so, all you want to do is show them that you 'can.' You are driven by defiance during Moon square Saturn, and if they say 'no,' then you'll say a defiant and mighty 'yes.'

All you really want is to know that you're OK. You may find that on January 7, 2024, this is something you need to find on your own and that relying on others to bring you this kind of emotional security is a lost cause. You have some brilliant, beautiful people in your life and during Moon square Saturn, you'll learn that it's best to keep your circle small. You don't need to win every popularity contest.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've always been a person who hopes that others see you as special, and you rarely find yourself in a position where someone could do such a thing as judge you. This is because you are meticulous with your image. You do not show people your faults and you do it because you are terrified of being criticized. On this day, January 7, 2024, you will, once again, go out of your way to prove that you are ... perfect.

OK, OK, while nobody's perfect, what you really don't want others to catch on to is that you're just a regular old person who stumbles and falls now and again. You feel that people watch for these things so that they can pounce on a vulnerable person, and you don't ever want to show that you are 'that' vulnerable. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, which falls on this day, January 7, 2024, you'll see that you have something to prove. No one is going to penetrate that wall of armor that you've built around yourself.

This day comes with defense and fear of rejection, but it's nothing that you aren't used to. You don't like feeling as though you have to prove that you're fine and dandy, a mean machine capable of all things that require superhuman strength, and yet, that's what you'll be doing on this day because the idea of having to explain yourself to someone makes you feel just too ... vulnerable, and during Moon square Saturn, you don't do vulnerable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.