3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Relationship Problems On January 3, 2024

The key to survival here on this day, January 3, 2024, is knowing how to shut up and listen. There's a time for talk, and there's a time for quiet, and if we are to work out the kinks in a long-standing relationship that seems to be going through a bumpy patch, then compromise is the answer to getting past obstacles on this day.

Fortunately, we have the transit of Moon with Venus to help us, and it most definitely will because this aspect tends to loosen us up when it comes to pride. We aren't that attached to our own opinions during Moon in harmony with Venus and on this day, three zodiac signs will see that this is definitely the way to go.

If there's something, an obstacle, in the way of the happiness you know that the two of you can readily take advantage of, then why oh why would you not want to figure out what you can do to make that happen? It's easy enough during Moon plus Venus and on this day, you'll both get to see that sticking this one out is easier than you both thought. That's because...you're smart!

Three zodiac signs overcome their relationship problems on January 3, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Is there an obstacle in your love life? Oh, yes, you know there is, and the only reason it still exists is because you have not dared to accept the fact that you're part of that obstacle. Good news: this day, January 3, 2024, brings you the transit of Moon and Venus, which makes it very easy for you to get out of your way, push your pride aside, and let nature take its course. You and your partner are meant to be; you're a fantastic couple. The only thing preventing you guys from growing has been you.

You don't agree with something your partner believes in. OK, so it happens, and on this day, you'll suddenly snap to your senses and realize that you're not even sure you're still as 'firm' when it comes to that one opposing belief. In fact, during Moon with Venus, you'll see that this whole thing is about pride and very little actual content. You've been playing the devil's advocate and you don't even know why.

That's why this day is such a joy for you because it all hits you: all you have to do is get out of your way. You are the obstacle that stood in the way all this time, and now that you see it clearly, it's as if the path to smooth sailing just lays itself out for you. This day brings you clarity, balance and positive energy. Emotional support for all!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon talking to Venus hits you on a subconscious level, as you suddenly feel as though you're extra in-tune with your romantic partner, and what you pick up on during this day, January 3, 2024, is that they feel something is missing, and while you dread figuring out what that might be, you kind of know that what's missing in you, being open enough to be there for them, whenever they need you. Whoa, that's heavy, but still, you know that you haven't always been the person you want to be for them.

Scorpio stands as an obstacle in the relationship, and it is one that you know you need to get past. And, in order to do so, you have to admit to yourself that it's real. You have to feel it in order to heal it, and because of this day's wonderful astrological transit, Moon in harmony Venus, you'll be right in touch with what must take place. You are here to take care of business, and you are now open to suggestions, as well. That's big.

It will be on this day that you not only pick up on your partner's thoughts, but it will be the right time actually to voice what's on your mind and to tell them that you are sorry and that you promise to be there for them in the future. This day provides the perfect cosmic layout for apologies as well as for forgiveness. Everything that happens during Moon loving Venus works hand in hand.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because the relationship you're in is a long-term relationship built on commitment and devotion, you know that if a problem comes along, you can whip it. There is no place in the relationship for dawdling as the two of you are sincerely into being together, even though, as humans, you're both flawed and irritable at times. The nice thing to know is that on this day, January 3, 2024, during Moon caring for Venus, you'll see the obstacles and you'll make a b-line for them.

You've found that while you both really enjoy living in the truth and withholding nothing, you still are, as mentioned, humans, and that means that now and then, one of you will do something stupid and jeopardize everything. No such luck! Not in this relationship. On January 3, 2024, you'll notice that you've both been lax in your ability to share it all, and that's become a serious problem. That is also one that you'll take care of on this day.

You've got an entire new year ahead of you, and this one teensy little thing shouldn't have to hold so much weight that it literally becomes an obstacle to loving each other. So, you whip it. You get right to it and you admit to what you have to admit to and they admit to what they have to admit to, and all goes well in your world. Taking care of business...every day. Easy, peasy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.