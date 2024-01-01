3 Zodiac Signs Are Stronger Than Life's Challenges On January 2, 2024

While nobody really wants to start the year off feeling like they're going to yell at everyone who approaches them, we may want to take a breather and just relax as Moon square Mars comes to town on January 2, 2024 and puts a whole bunch of us into some real foul moods.

By foul, we mean aggressive, hostile, angry, self-serving and indulgent, for starters. Three zodiac signs immediately hitch a ride on to Moon square Mars' wagon and that makes life really difficult for all those who come within our range. While we could easily take this energy and put it to good use, we won't because when Moon square Mars merges with certain zodiac signs, the results aren't that pretty.

What we're looking at on this second day of the year are issues, as in, we are just too pushy for our good and whether we think we're cute or not, we're really just overly pushy and all wrong. The whole attitude of 'I'm doing it because I can' is just arrogant and selfish, and what makes this day rough for us is that we don't get the picture until it's too late.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 2, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What starts as a really good day rapidly declines into a weird horror show as you simply cannot drum up the patience to deal with people. It's only January 2, 2024, but here you are, already wailing about the folks in your life who seemingly can't keep up with your breakneck schedule. Why, only yesterday, you were a beacon of love and light, and here you are on this day, and all you've got for anyone is animosity and severity.

The thing about you and the severity is that you might be joking around, but nobody around you knows it. You think you can get away with being vicious by playing it off as a joke, but nobody's laughing and everyone starts to slowly back away from you, knowing that whether you're joking or not, you are way too much to deal with. That's how Moon square Mars grabs your world and throttles you around in it.

You've also sold yourself this idea that being aggressive is what gets things done. You really want to reach people on this day and you don't see the point in beating around the bush when it comes to direct commands. The trouble is, you don't seem to understand that people don't want to be commanded. This isn't the army, and you're not the general in charge, no matter how you like to see yourself as this top-ranking official. You're just a person. Come back down to earth with the rest of us, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you are not able to find on this day is a healthy outlet for your mixed emotions, and you may just end up taking it all out on the people closest to you. That, of course, is a dreadful state of being, and you will not only be resented for your choices but you will be left alone and isolated, which, during Moon square Mars, is not what you want to be. You need people around you on this day because you need someone for target practice.

On January 2, 2024, you'll find that you can't even stand your self and that during the transit of Moon square Mars, you know you're not being nice, or kind, or joyful or even approachable. You're just an ogre on this day, and you know it, and the thing is, you can't help yourself...you need more, more, more and this won't stop until someone in your life approaches you and tells you to knock it off, jerk.

So, that incredible self-control of yours seems to leave you flat on this day, January 2, 2023, and because Moon Square Mars is one heck of an unforgiving transit, you'll probably end up feeling sorry for yourself for being such a pushy weirdo on this day. Take comfort in knowing that tomorrow is another day, which means you can resume being the good ol' nice person that we all know you really are.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because this day brings you an enormous rush of inspiration, as Moon square Mars sometimes does, you'll find that on January 2, 2024, nobody seems to be moving at your pace and this might make you angry. You feel very driven on this day, and that's a truly positive thing. However, you might also feel very entitled, as if the entire world is supposed to drop what they're doing so that you can feel the love and support you need.

When you notice that other people have their own lives to live, you'll wonder what's going on because that's not part of your agenda; you need them now, not when it's convenient for them. You want to talk about your great ideas, which are, indeed, great, but nobody's interested simply because they have their own lives to tend to. You might take this personally because Moon square Mars does that to you.

What really bugs you the most about this day, during Moon square Mars, is that you feel you are owed an audience. You feel this way because you believe you have something special to say and because you've gone through a lot recently. You expect people to drop what they're doing and pay attention to you. What starts as a truly well-intended day turns into a day where you sulk and act bratty simply because nobody's paying attention.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.