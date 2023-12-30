3 Zodiac Signs Whose Hearts Are Easily Broken Before The Year Ends

On this day, December 31, 2023, many of us will be at battle with our hearts. This is a heavy day, in its way, and it sums up the entire year for us. It presses us to ask the heavy questions and, worse, to accept the answers to those questions. What we have on this day is the transit of Moon square Venus, and because Venus is involved, we know that hearts are on the line.

One of the big reality checks that happen on this day is the one where we have to deal with the idea that we didn't get the love we wanted this year and that it meant more to us than we even knew. Sure, we might have gotten just about everything else. Yes, we are indeed grateful for the lives we are living, but love has left some of us cold, and this last day of the year has us feeling brokenhearted over the whole deal.

Three zodiac signs may even take to feelings of self-pity or moments where we question our self-worth. Did we do something wrong? Why didn't we get the love we wanted? Is there something wrong with us? Of course, there's nothing wrong with us. Still, during Moon square Venus on December 31, 2023, we feel immeasurably vulnerable. Even though we will get past it, this day may break our hearts ... just a little.

Three zodiac signs whose hearts are easily broken before the year ends on December 31, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even though no one will notice, you'll be secretly nursing a broken heart on this last day of the year, December 31, 2023. You are dead set on being the life of the party and you will definitely come through with bells and whistles, but inside, you feel as though you are deeply disappointed with your love life, even if, on the outside, everything appears to be sparkling and beautiful. This will be most noticeable during Moon square Venus.

This last day of the year comes with a lot of pressure, too, and you feel it in ways that you wish you didn't. You don't want to convince yourself that you're happy and loving it all because you know that even if things are good in your present relationship, they're still not what you want them to be. On some deep level, you know they never will be and this breaks your heart. You fought so hard to get here, and now that you're here, it all feels so ... mediocre.

During Moon square Venus, you'll fake it 'til you make it, however, because you really don't want to be the buzzkill partner, and you truly do love the person you're with. It's just that ... it's so 'meh.' This love of yours is just dull, and while they are reliable and attentive to you, it's really not what you wanted, and it wasn't where you envisioned yourself to be on this last day of the year. You wanted more, that's all.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you did was that you set yourself up with high expectations. Now that it's December 31, 2023, you get to see that your expectations are not only unmet but wishy-washy and lackluster. You had big hopes for your love life and you figured that by the time New Year's Eve rolled around, you'd be sitting pretty and loving life, but instead, you're just as worried and disappointed as ever. While there isn't anything that 'wrong' with your romantic life, there isn't anything that 'right' about it either.

That's where the heartbreaking part comes in, and it rides in with Moon square Venus, which is pretty much a heartbreaking transit as it is. You'll do your best to rise and meet the challenges of the day, but Moon square Venus will have you feeling an undercurrent of negativity. It will make you feel as though you're missing something important, or rather, as if you've missed out on what you believe you deserve.

All you ever wanted was what everyone else wanted: a love you can call your own, and while technically, you have just that, it doesn't feel sincere or even authentic. It feels as though you're faking it just to get by and if you continue to think this way, you'll feel more brokenhearted as the day goes on. This day may feel harsh for you, Libra, as you really did sell yourself a bill of goods that simply isn't paying off.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One looks over in the direction of your romantic partner on this day, and you'll be in tears, wondering when it all went wrong. You suppose you could have helped it to heal, but so much time has gone between the two of you. Now that it's December 31, 2023, you can't help but notice that yet another year has gone and still, you aren't happy with your decision to be with this person on such a long-term basis.

You feel as though you've blown your opportunity to leave, as well. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll see that so much of your relationship with this person was created out of the mistakes that you both made. It may feel hopeless, but it isn't Capricorn. It's just what it is, and the truth is, we all make mistakes and on some strange level, we're all heartbroken to a degree. Very few would disagree with that.

Still, you feel you must keep up appearances and if you do, you'll get yourself feeling better. You may feel heartbroken on this day, but you're also strong enough to find a way back to the light. We all find our way back, and so when the darkness feels a bit too dark, know that all it takes is one tiny spark to illuminate the entire room. You will be OK. December 31, 2023, marks the end of the year, not the end of hope. Keep that in mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.