3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Rejection From Love On December 26, 2023

December 26, 2023, brings us a day that forces us to cope with something we really don't want to look at, and that would be the idea that the love we want and have probably been wanting for a long time ... is just not going to happen. We need to eat this fact and imbibe it. We need to digest the idea that during the transit of Moon square Neptune, what we think doesn't jibe with reality.

While that's a tough one to take in, we can know that for three zodiac signs, it's the beginning of a long, arduous healing. Once we know for sure that the person we've been in love with is just not on the market, emotionally, physically or romantically ... it will sink in, and that's how Moon square Neptune plays its role today; it allows us to see the truth and own it.

This transit may not bring the good news that we want, but the news that it does bring will eventually be the good news that we want to live in because nobody wants to be sad forever. This day, December 2023, starts 'Part Two' of how we feel about the relationship we want. Knowing it's not going to happen is the door we walk through, and that will happen during Moon square Neptune.

Three zodiac signs overcome rejection from love on December 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're going to be doing a whole lot of reflecting today, Aries, as this transit, Moon square Neptune, strikes you and lets you know that even though you're a good person and that you try harder than anyone else you know, you're still not going to get the love you want from the person you want to get it from. On December 26, you'll take it in stride because, on some level, you always knew this would be the case.

You'll find that during Moon square Neptune, your awareness is heightened and that you're more sensitive to the things in your world that make up your reality. As you look around at your life, you'll notice that that one person is just not the power player that you wanted them to be. You predicted that, by now, you and this person would 'be together,' and there's something about this being the day after Christmas that really lets you know that this is not the case.

So, you may spend a portion of this day feeling emotionally insecure, but you are an Aries, so it's inevitable that you'll get over it and move on. You just weren't ready to move on this fast, even though 'fast' would hardly be the word for your progress. Still, you'll get it today, and while it might be a bit smart, you'll be grateful for the truth that it hit you hard on this day, December 26, 2023.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being that you are someone who not only expects to get what they want but usually does, today, December 26, 2023, is going to bring you the wake-up call that you really don't want to hear. It will be on this day that your call comes to you via Moon square Neptune, which means that you'll finally be able to hear it 'with your good ears,' as they say. What this means is that what you want, namely 'that person,' is not going to become your lover.

OK, so let that sink in. The thing is, you know it already but you were hanging on to that last shred of hope, knowing that if you can just hang on a little longer, it would all reverse course and before you know it, that person would be yours, all yours. You don't want to be sad about this, Scorpio because that would mean that you put yourself in the position of being sad, and that would suggest that you are out of control.

Being out of control is on Scorpio's List of No-Nos, so you'll quickly come to accept what's really going on here so that you can remain in control of your life and your emotions. The love you want is not going to happen and now you know it. You'll deal. You've dealt with worse before and you might even deal with worse again, but this is just another bump in the road. You'll be fine. You are in control once again, and you don't mind the feeling.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Alright, you get it; you can't always get what you want, and on December 26, 2023, the truth hits home. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll be deep into your thoughts, and you'll decide that things really aren't working out after all when it comes to that one person you've adored for what feels like eons. You keep giving and they keep blocking you, and it's not as if they're doing it on purpose. They're just not into you, and BANG-ZOOM, you finally get it.

That's how Moon square Neptune works on you, in particular, Pisces. Neptune-based transits tend to stir you up, and you're going to be feeling this one in the gut, for sure. The interesting part is that you'll get it; you really don't want to be the fool in love, especially if the person you love barely acknowledges your existence. You wanted it to be otherwise but it's not, and on December 26, 2023, you'll see the bold-faced truth right in front of your eyes.

And, the healing will begin. You may not see it as healing, per se, but that's exactly what's about to take place. What you know, for sure, is that you don't like being in the position that you're in now and that you are definitely smart enough to know a fact when it's undeniable. It just took you a long time to get to the 'undeniable' part, and well, hello, December 26. It's time. Moon square Neptune starts the momentum.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.