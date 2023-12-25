3 Zodiac Signs Friends Ghost Them On December 26, 2023

Well, doesn't that just make sense? As in, "Why are my friends ignoring me on this day?" the answer is The Cold Moon. The Cold Moon is, well, cold, and being that it's a Full Moon, to boot, we can look forward to many other people in our lives taking on the attitude of "I just want to be alone. Leave me alone."

What's best to do at this point is to just forgive everyone right at the top. What three zodiac signs will you start to witness on this day? Is that nobody 'wants to play,' and can you blame them? It's the day after Christmas, and while we might be in a charged-up and ready-to-go mood, that cold, Cold Moon might have others feeling less 'involved.'

So, the deal is, it's not really about the friends who ignore us during the Cold Moon, but more along the lines of how we 'feel' about them ignoring us and whether or not this is something we need to get into a snit about. Is it really worth the effort? Probably not, and we will get to see how these three zodiac signs react to the reality that their friends are seemingly oblivious that we exist.

Three zodiac signs whose friends ghost them on December 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You got yourself all hyped up for this day, December 26, 2023, as you felt this was somehow going to be 'your' day, as yesterday seemed to go to everyone else and their feelings. While you don't want to come across as if you're some kind of privileged character, you can't help but feel invisible during the Cold Moon, as if everyone just fell asleep on you. Did they all forget this was supposed to be your big day, Taurus?

Yes, they did and that's mainly because nobody wants to do much of anything, and if there was a plan for today, they forgot about it the moment they heard they were invited. OK, that sounds like a whole bunch of rude people playing the ignorant card, and even though you know you'll give them a pass, as you're not into holding a grudge, you can't help but feel that everyone around you is a lazy bum.

The Cold Moon has you wondering if you're even important to these so-called friends of yours, as they really don't seem interested in finding out how you are. What the heck are they doing? Sleeping? Taking the day off? How dare they? Don't they know that you're awake and ready to have some fun? They might know it, Taurus, but they're also hoping you can just chill out and understand that they, too, need rest.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On December 26, 2023, you might still be in that 'rah-rah' club that exists to support Team Holiday Spirit. While that's a very positive and uplifting way to go, you may find that during the Cold Moon, your pals are way too tuckered out to meet your enthusiasm and that this may even cause you to be disappointed in them. You had it in your mind that you'd see the year out on a high note. While that is still more than possible, your vision included energetic friends who are just as 'into it' as you are.

So, when you see that nobody's calling you on December 26 and that no one's checking in to see 'how it all went,' you'll feel that familiar pang of disappointment, and the Cold Moon's rays will magnify it. You know that this is all about expectations. Yet you feel as though you have every right to expect all that you expect from friends. They just happen to feel differently, that's all. They aren't running on the same agenda as you are.

Keeping in mind that it's also a Full Moon, you may want to consider that it's not just them who's in a mood; you are, too. You feel a bit spoiled, so you tend to judge others first before allowing for any number of possibilities as to why they might want not to do much today. They aren't really 'ignoring you,' Leo. They're just not doing what YOU want them to do. It's OK.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you'll get on this day, December 26, 2023, during the Cold Moon is a case of 'bad timing.' You've been held up for the last few days. Something came up and you couldn't turn your back on it. It's kept you away from the everyday life stuff, meaning you missed out on the big holiday or the grand get-together, and while you asked for understanding from your friends during your time of absence, you don't understand why suddenly everyone's 'gone.'

It's as if the Cold Moon has you wanting to catch up or make up for lost time, and you know that's not about to happen, Aquarius. What angers you about this is that you feel as though your friends don't really have anything important to do, and being that they aren't being called upon to do the same kind of monumental tasks as you were called upon to do most recently, that they should drop what they're doing and hang out with you.

So, the Cold Moon has you pouty and feeling as though you're being ignored. You know in your heart that you are definitely asking too much by wanting your friends just to drop everything and come running to you, and it's not like you have much in mind anyway. You just want to hang with friends, and well, everyone's doing their own thing today. You'll get it back soon. Live and let live, that's always been your motto, anyway, right?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.