3 Zodiac Signs Get Their Feelings Hurt On December 25, 2023

Nobody wants to think that anything could go wrong on this day, December 25, 2023, but there are variables at play and they have been playing for a long, long time. What causes these variables to go from unknown to known on this day is the transit of Venus trine Neptune, and because this aspect is known for its sensitivity and emotional range, the feeling we may end up with today borders on 'devastation.'

Once again, we don't want to read that we're about to be devastated. On this day, three zodiac signs will get to know that forewarned is forearmed, as this day seems to be ushering in chance, and that change comes to us as a result of a betrayal. We know that after this day, December 25, 2023, we cannot go back to what we once were; we have to change, we have to 'regroup.'

During Venus trine Neptune, we want only the sweetest of days. Yet, we're also much more vulnerable than at any other time, which makes us 'wiser' and keen on the world around us. And, on this day, we will find out some news that is ... displeasing. It's not what we wanted to hear and it's not what we wanted to have to cope with, but it is nonetheless 'what it is.'

Three zodiac signs will get their feelings hurt on December 25, durig Neptune trine Venus.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On this day, December 25, 2023, you will feel like you've just got yourself a rude awakening. You will find out that there's someone in your life who has not only been lying to you but has also had you pegged for a fool who will continuously close their eyes to the lies that they believes you've obviously accepted as truth. This person thinks you are a fool, and while you may have been foolish enough to believe in them, the scales will fall from your eyes on this day during the transit of Venus trine Neptune.

Because this transit, Venus trine Neptune, helps you get in touch with your psychic energy, you'll see that you're able to put together the pieces of a betrayal that's been going on for quite a while, though you never really saw it that way until this day. While December 25, 2023, may feel like the worst day of all for this to happen, as it will forever be a bad memory, you'd rather live in the truth than be somebody's fool.

That is why on this day, December 25, 2023, during the transit of Venus trine Neptune, you will swallow your pride and accept the fact that you allowed this betrayal to take place, but that from here on, you will never let something like this happen to you again. You have been betrayed, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't survive. You will survive, stay alive and thrive. You are nobody's fool. Not you, Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you ever expected to happen is about to happen on this day, December 25, 2023, and that is because during the transit of Venus trine Neptune, you will feel a heightened sense of intuition. You know something is wrong; you can just feel it in your bones, and as soon as you basically open up this book of knowledge, you'll get to witness precisely what's wrong with this picture.

You've been played, Aquarius. Someone in your life totally relied upon the idea that you'd go along with something blindly, and you did. Now that the truth is out, you will get to see that this person has bitterly betrayed you, and the bold-faced truth of it all will be daunting. Wow, you really did trust this person, and that wakes you up to the idea that even you, in your worldly wisdom, can be duped, like a mark.

While you already have a problem trusting people, this could do some serious damage when it comes to you trusting just about anyone in the future. Because the transit is Venus trine Neptune, it plays on your sense of goodness and love; you want to see a perfect world. You wanted to trust, and this incident takes you back a thousand steps. You will feel anger during Venus trine Neptune on December 25, 2023.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you feel during Venus trine Neptune on December 25, 2023, is loneliness. You know this happens to you because you count on things to happen that, inside, you know are not going to happen. You were betrayed by someone a long time ago, and every time this date comes around, you feel it all over again. While you know this isn't an 'active' betrayal,' because the transit is Venus trine Neptune, you feel like the wound is being reopened.

The loneliness that sets in on this day is one you are used to, as you anticipate it around this time of year each year. You know that you don't need to continue to carry this torch, but you can't help it, or rather, if you tried to stop it, you'd have nothing to do, and being angry and emotional oddly gives you relief. You need to let your aggressions out because they never really go away. So, on December 25, 2023, you reenact your betrayal in your mind over and over again.

This is, in a way, one of the traits that comes with Venus trine Neptune. Escapism. However, we don't always think of escaping into pleasant realms. Sometimes, we take ourselves into the underworld just to walk around for a while, feeling sorry for ourselves. There's nothing rare about what you're doing, Pisces; however, it is possible to move on. You were betrayed once; you don't have to 'return to the scene of the crime' year after year.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.