3 Zodiac Signs Feel Sad & Unloved On December 25, 2023

There's a very good reason why we might take things the wrong way on this day, December 25, 2023. that is because during the transit of Moon opposite Mars, we tend to place too much energy behind our thoughts, so if we're feeling unloved or rejected, we may end up making a great big deal about it: this transit rules imbalance, emotion, assertiveness and aggression. We may feel hostile, lonely, isolated or even depressed during this day's transit of Moon opposite Mars.

In a way, this day will have us selling ourselves a bill of goods that is not necessarily based on the truth. We are at the mercy of our whims today, and for three zodiac signs, that could lead to trouble. We might feel a little out of sorts on this day, but because of Moon opposite Mars, we might take that 'out of sorts' feeling and blow it up into a major and very unnecessary drama.

The thing is, this day is one of those emotional overload days simply because the whole world participates in celebrating it, as it is no ordinary day for many people. Then, there's the rest of us, and because this day is supposed to be filled with love, light, family and connection, if, by chance, we're not a part of it all, we feel dejected, alone and basically ... sad and unloved.

Three zodiac signs feel sad & unloved on December 25, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's an interesting dynamic at play here today and for you, Taurus, the transit of Moon opposite Mars can do much in terms of inspiration. You might not be able to keep up with the energy levels it requires, and that's going to set you back on this day, December 25, 2023. What this basically means is that you'll be energized but unbalanced, and this will lead you to feelings of confusion.

What starts as confusion, as in 'Who am I? What am I doing with my life?' turns into a feeling of loneliness that concludes with you feeling as though you are unloved and unwanted. There may even be a few moments where you are saying, out loud, the phrase that all human beings say now and then, which is, "Why me?" Why you, Taurus? Well ... why NOT you? We're all in this together. You aren't loved any less than anyone else.

Still, it's hard to beat a transit like Moon opposite Mars, as it is quite powerful, and while there are good aspects to this transit, it mainly plays on your sense of worth. You feel down on yourself, so you create it in your mind that you are unlovable, and why, oh, why should anyone love you anyway? As you can see, this is a downward spiral that goes nowhere. The upside is that it won't last the night. You'll be right as rain again tomorrow.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The feeling you get of being unloved on this day, Scorpio, is the one that you alone will blow up into a drama that has no place on this day's agenda. On December 25, 2023, you might just decide to have one of those famous 'hissy fits' of yours, and you'll do it to get attention. Because you want the people around you to pay attention to you, and you want them to cater to you as you feel as though nobody really cares if you're there or not.

Moon opposite Mars does tend to bring about this selfish kind of behavior, and on some deep level, you know that you are not unloved. You just want attention today, and you're not getting the doses you crave. Everyone's got their mind on other things, and you make a conscious decision to feel sorry for yourself because of it. You feel conflict and tension, but you also know that you're the one bringing it upon yourself.

What you might also feel are mood swings during Moon opposite Mars, as at one moment, you'll see exactly how childish you're being, and at the next moment, you'll feel completely justified for being such a bratty adult. There is clearly no balance to your emotional state today, and you'll find that the only way you'll get the attention you crave is to pretend that you feel unloved and disregarded.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you may feel that buzz of energy flowing through your veins on December 25, 2023, you'll also direct some of that energy into aggressive acts that instigate trouble. You seemingly want a fight today, and while peace and happiness are your usual modus operandi, you'll see that you want more out of your conversations today. During Moon opposite Mars, you'll find that what stimulates you the most is being assertive and perhaps even offensive.

When you find that you have no worthy sparring partner, you'll feel as though nobody wants to be with you. Can't they take a joke? That will be your buzz line of the day, but you won't be able to see that the reality of the matter is that you're not being funny. You're being abrasive and passive-aggressive and you want to fight, not play. People see what's going on and they refuse to participate, which leaves you feeling unloved and dejected.

While you are generally a very calm and well-balanced person, you'll see that Moon opposite Mars topples your calm and turns you into a person who is off-base and unrealistic. This only lasts the day, so there's nothing serious to worry about, and that nagging feeling of being the person that nobody loves will pass as soon as you let go of the idea that you need to be hostile and confrontative.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.