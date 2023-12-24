3 Zodiac Signs Manage Frustration Best On December 25, 2023

Let's face it, not everyone's into this day, and this day is of course, Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. let's get things straight first. if something feels off or goes 'wrong' with this day, it's not because it's not our cup of tea. it's because the universe has a few 'angry' transits in our skies and we are influenced by their menacing vibe.

while some of us might just laugh off the idea that 'anything' could undermine our fabulous dreams, we have to consider the transit, Moon opposite Mars. Imagine Rod Serling has just entered the black and white picture and in his best Twilight Zone narrator voice, he says, "Consider Moon opposite Mars, if you will ..." the rest is history.

Meanwhile, we're the ones who are playing out the drama that Moon opposite Mars directs. for the three zodiac signs, what this means is that on this day, December 25, 2023, we are going to be ones who disrupt, spoil, downplay and disregard the holiday spirit solely for the purpose of ruining the day for others. WOW, maybe we should just stay home!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What Moon opposite Mars brings out in you, Gemini, is your bitter side. You may not have known you had one. it's there and it shows us that if you can't bet happy on this particular day, December 25, 2023, it's because you are hurting over something that you haven't faced, and you are still carrying that pain around. You don't like thinking of yourself as someone who keeps the pain of a memory with them. yet, here you are today, feeling angry at the world, when indeed, you are just angry at yourself.

what's worse is that nothing really triggered this kind of reaction in you, other than you think that you're supposed to be some kind of happy-peppy person who brings love and light everywhere you go, and you're just not in the mood to bring it. This is all on you, and trust in the idea that you're making it worse for yourself, because nobody is putting any pressure on you, so you can relax.

So, during Moon opposite Mars, if you feel like you are angry at the world for being happy when you are not, then take a load off and realize that none of this is personal. You don't have to feel like you need to put a smile on your face; this of this as just another day, Gemini. Don't put the pressure on yourself to be someone you're not; you're fine 'as is' and tomorrow is another day.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

OK, so you're not into it. There's nothing new here, but what's going on today, December 25, 2023 is that you, for some reason, feel as though you have to represent the grumpy ones who refuse to get into the 'good cheer' thing that everyone around you seems to be into. You might even find that during the transit of Moon opposite Mars, you go out of your way to 'dim the lights,' meaning that you do not spare your words when it comes to sharing your general disappointment ... with everything.

You are more than The Grinch, today, you're the person that doesn't want to be bothered. you are just fine with that, even though you won't be able to convince yourself that you feel wonderful about feeling grumpy. You might try to sell yourself a load of goods that has you convinced that this is the best way to be. you don't feel happy about yourself today, and that's how Moon opposite Mars does its miserable job on you.

Ah yes, you do remember the days when you had the ability to rise above your dark ego, and you may even feel a tear trickle from your eye when you think about how kind and warmhearted you 'used' to be. Well, snap out of it, Virgo, because how you 'used to be' was just yesterday. You're still the kindly ol' warm-hearted person; you're just in a Moon opposite Mars mood, and those are rarely good.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you'll be dealing with today is a case of hurt pride, and with Moon opposite Mars in the sky, that could turn you into the person that nobody wants to be around. For whatever reason, you fumbled something up today, and it will be on December 25, 2023 that you aren't able to forgive yourself for such a blunder. You take it way too seriously, and because whatever it is that you wanted to come through couldn't come through, you see it as a total failure.

It's as if today, December 25, 2023 is the day you decide that you are the worst, when you know all too well that that's the farthest thing from the truth. In other words, if you've saved up a store's worth of self-pity, it's all coming out today, and Moon opposite Mars is there to move things along, swiftly. You are generally not someone who indulges in self-pity. yet, you can't see anything but faults with yourself.

The truth is, you probably wanted to do something nice for someone else, and because it didn't work out as planned, you blame yourself. because Moon opposite Mars is one of those 'snowball effect' transits, the blame you'll place on yourself will gradually grown into a full blown self-accusation, and it will be one you cannot deal with.

when you can't deal, you start getting defensive and accusatory. You'll turn your feelings around to deflect from others thinking that any of this is your doing, and when they even try to calm you down, you'll lash out. You are territorial and off base today, Libra, but do not worry, you are amongst friends.

